is a message to Sarri

Luis Alberto only enters the final game and scores in the 94th minute in Venice-Lazio, then enters the locker room and retweets a post in which Maurizio Sarri teases.

Assist by Milinkovic-Savic and goal by Luis Alberto. 2021 for Lazio ended like this. With a goal created by two of the strongest and most representative players of Sarri’s team, but two players who have often been questioned, with the Spaniard who also started off the bench in Venice. After scoring the number 10 of Lazio he rejoices under the segment reserved for the Biancocelesti fans and as soon as he returns to the locker room he retweets a post from a Spanish journalist who remembers that for someone Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto cannot play together. A direct message sent to Maurizio Sarri.

In recent seasons Luis Alberto e Milinkovic-Savic they were decisive for Lazio and were almost always among the best midfielders of the season, Inzaghi was on the bench and the form was 3-5-2. With Sarri it went to 4-3-3 and from the beginning the coexistence of the two in the three-man midfield was complicated. The coach tried to make them coexist, but objectively it is not easy, with three strikers and two high quality midfielders but with offensive characteristics. Sarri made a choice and decided to leave the Serbian among the most titled players, while Luis Alberto has become, at least in the last few games, a luxury reserve, he entered the field on Friday with Genoa and served two assists, today he scored. .

Looking at the numbers of goals and assists, the year is not so bad for Luis Alberto, who, however, does not feel at the center of the project and often teased his coach, with whom he did not start on the right foot, considering the request for sale in the summer and the late arrival of the Spaniard, who had been forced to apologize. Sarri and Luis Alberto, who already put a like inmate in the month of October, were not taken especially temperamentally. Maybe he thought he would go unnoticed, but in the end the like ended up on a post in which he said: “Dear Sarri, you are not a great coach”. A few days after that like, Lazio conceded 4 goals from Verona and in the post match the coach attacked the team questioning his best players, including Luis Alberto.

From that moment on, the relationship with the coach has certainly not improved and in recent weeks, there would have been some friction with Milinkovic-Savic, who left early from the club’s Christmas dinner. Sarri has made his choices and, although the Serbian has also been questioned in recent days, he has decided to focus on Milinkovic, Basic and Cataldi in midfield. In Venice Luis Alberto entered the final game, at a time when experience and also good feet were needed to manage the result. At 94 ′ the Spaniard himself scored the goal of 3-1. Luis Alberto started the action, combined with Milinkovic and made the most of the Balkan assist. Goals and closed game.

Luis Alberto celebrates his goal under the Lazio curve, pointing to the club crest, then when he enters the locker room he takes his phone and sees a tweet from a Spanish journalist, Adrian Soria, who remembers that there are those who claim that Milinkovic and Luis Alberto they cannot play side by side. He also writes and posts the video of the goal. Luis Alberto retweets and in his own way sends another message to Sarri, and it is not a Merry Christmas message.

Then on Twitter, the Spanish footballer celebrated the success of Lazio, who are three points behind Juventus and seven from Atalanta who occupy the fourth position in Serie A.

After the game, Maurizio Sarri he talked about Luis Alberto, he said he had argued with us once in recent months, but he denied any kind of problem with Milinkovic-Savic and explained that it is difficult to make the team understand his concepts not being able to live a week of training regularly : “I only quarreled with Luis Alberto once, four months ago. I read one of the biggest fake, which I quarreled with Milinkovic. I am not aware of it. How hard is it to win by playing well? The problem is that we haven’t had the training weeks, since August we haven’t had a normal week anymore. It becomes difficult, lacking the daily work the work becomes routine. You miss all the weekly context where you could spark a sense of fun in the players. It is modern football. It will be your c ***, I’m old enough, in a couple of years I’ll greet you “.