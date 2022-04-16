is a mystery and alarm in the WHO about the new disease of children – Time





More than 74 cases of acute childhood hepatitis have been reported in the United Kingdom and Ireland, characterized by severe symptoms but with no known etiology. Reported on the official website of the World Health Organization (WHO), these episodes occurred in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain, and the international body confirms that investigations have been started to reconstruct the reasons behind the acute events. of hepatitis. On 5 April, the International Health Regulations (IHR) National Focal Point (NFP) for the United Kingdom notified the WHO of ten cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in clinically healthy children from central Scotland. Patients ranged in age from 11 months to five years. Among the most common symptoms, experts reported jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Over the span of three days, the number of similar episodes across the UK jumped to 74.





Viral strains associated with hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E were excluded. Some cases required transfer to specialized pediatric liver wards and six children underwent liver transplantation. According to data updated to 11 April, no deaths have occurred, but the international body warns that, given the rate of contagion, new cases could emerge. Meanwhile, although a possible epidemiological link has been detected, the etiology of these hepatitis is still considered unknown and remains under active investigation. Internationally, fewer than five similar incidents have been reported in Ireland, and three cases in Spain. Further investigations are underway by the national health authorities, which will aim to identify the moment of contagion in order to optimize prevention strategies.





«The United Kingdom – reads the WHO website – has reported a recent significant and unexpected increase in cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in young children. Although the potential role of adenovirus and / or SARS-CoV-2 in the pathogenesis of these cases represents a hypothesis, it is necessary to continue the studies and identify the infectious and non-infectious factors to be considered in order to correctly assess and manage the risk “. The World Health Organization adds that new episodes could emerge, given the rate of onset of these hepatitis, so it is essential to direct efforts to identify possible triggers. «Identifying the etiology of these hepatitis is an absolute priority – continues the WHO – any epidemiological links between the cases could provide useful information to trace the origin of the disease. In the meantime, we advise against introducing restrictions on international travel. The information currently available does not justify an increase in restrictions’.



