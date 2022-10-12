Is a new Covid wave coming? The doctors’ warning about the coming months

The College of Physicians of Valencia has warned of the “concern” that is taking place in Primary Care due to the increase in cases of influenza and also coronavirus. For this reason, the body has sent a letter through the Autonomous Council of Valencian Medical Associations, addressed to the Minister of Health and the general director of Health Care in the region.

In the letter, they warn of the possible arrival of a new wave of coronavirus, so they request a joint rapid diagnosis test for flu and Covid. “It is very likely that we will face a new epidemic wave of Covid infection, which could even coincide in time with that of seasonal flu,” reads the letter.

“There has been a lot of talk about making COVID flu, underestimating measures such as distancing and masks (…), the pandemic is not over yet.”

Thus, the College of Physicians ensures that Primary Care will “certainly” receive the greatest impact of the next waves of the two viruses. “Doctors will not be able to distinguish the two viruses as they will not be able to make a specific diagnosis”continues the statement, which insists on the need for citizens to be able to access self-diagnosis tests so as not to leave doctors and pediatricians in a “ridiculous” situation.

Lastly, the organization stresses that they have underestimated measures such as distancing and masks by “flu-like the Covid”since the pandemic “is not over yet”: “What seems even less understandable, both from an ethical and scientific point of view, is to deprive the ability to make a correct diagnosis while having low-cost technical possibilities for it.”

Coronavirus data in Spain

In the latest data offered by the Ministry of Health, the autonomous communities reported 10,843 new cases of Covid, compared to 10,721 the previous week. The total number of infections in our country rises to 13,441,941 since the start of the pandemic.

The incidence in people older than 60 years it rose slightly to 168.41 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while 206 new deaths were added last Friday.

With respect to income, there are 2,716 patients hospitalized for Covid throughout Spain and there are 129 people who remain in the ICU for the virus. The bed occupancy rate occupied by coronavirus stands at 2.22% and in ICUs the figure is 1.48%.