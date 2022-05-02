Is a new wave of covid-19 coming to the US in the summer? This says Birx

Dr. Huerta explains what phase of the pandemic is being experienced in the US. 1:42

(CNN) — The United States must prepare for a possible increase in covid-19 cases in southern states, Dr. Deborah Birx, former coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Response Task Force, told CBS on Sunday morning.

According to Birx, it is expected that in the south there will be increases in cases in the summer and that in the northern states there will be increases in cases in the winter, especially during the holidays.

Birx said he is closely monitoring data from South Africa, which has recently seen a surge in new Covid-19 cases.

“Each of these increases occurs about four to six months apart. That tells me that natural immunity declines enough in the general population after four to six months that a significant increase will occur again,” Birx said. to ‘Face the Nation’.

“This is what we have to be prepared for in this country. We should be preparing right now for a potential spike in the summer throughout the southern United States because we saw it in 2020 and we saw it in 2021.”

Public health officials need to make it clear to the public that protection against infection declines over time, and precautions should be taken with those who are vulnerable or compromised, Birx said.

He added that COVID-19 home test kits and booster shots are critical tools to help Americans manage surges.