is a ninth film possible?

As “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” hits theaters on April 13, many fans have the same question in mind: will a ninth installment in the adventures of the wizard with round glasses be released soon?

Between 2001 and 2011, eight films, adapted from JK Rowling’s seven novels, were released in cinemas, the last being the second part of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”.

And it’s possible that another story will be adapted for the big screen. Indeed, for several months a rumor has been circulating about the film adaptation of the play “Harry Potter and the cursed child”.

Written by the British Jack Thorne with JK Rowling, it was performed for the first time in London, in July 2016, then in New York and Toronto.

Chris Columbus ENTHUSIASTIC

For the time being, no project has been confirmed by Warner Bros, but Chris Columbus, the director of the first two parts of the saga, “The School of Sorcerers” (2001) and “The Chamber of Secrets (2002)” , was enthusiastic.

“Doing a version of The Cursed Child with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson at the same age is a cinematic bliss,” he told The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

“Seeing these now adult actors take over these roles? Oh yes. It would be incredibly awesome to make a movie out of it – or two,” added Chris Columbus.

In “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, Harry Potter is now 37 years old and works in the Ministry of Magic with Hermione, who has become a minister and married to Ron. Ginny, on the other hand, is the sports editor of the Daily Prophet.

Daniel Radcliffe wants to take his time

However, Daniel Radcliffe let it be known in an interview with the New York Post that, for the moment, he did not intend to put on the costume that made him famous again. It’s “not something that really interests me at the moment,” explained the 30-year-old.

“I’m getting to a point where I feel like I’ve made it out of ‘Potter’ and I’m really happy with where I am today, and going back there would be a drastic change in my life,” he said, before talking about the actors of “Star Wars”.

“I would never say ‘never’, but the ‘Star Wars’ comedians had waited about 30, 40 years before coming back. For me, it’s only been 10 years.”

On the poster of the film “The secret of the lost city”, at the cinema on April 20, the actor is therefore not completely closed to this idea, but it will still be necessary to show patience.