Is a rally to $64,000 in the offing?

Bitcoin (BTC) broke above $41,000 on Feb. 28, in a further sign of a return to buying sentiment following last week’s brutal decline in risk markets including the S&P 500.

BTC price surged more than 9% to $41,300, in part as traders reacted to the unfolding crisis between Russia and Ukraine. In doing so, the cryptocurrency briefly broke its correlation with US stock indices to behave more like gold, the price of which also rose in the early hours of Feb. 28.

Daily chart comparing BTC/USD against XAUUSD and S&P 500. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin’s Downtrend Is Running Out, Analyst Says

Johal Miles, an independent market analyst, detected “significant buying pressure” in the market, adding that its downward trend could be heading towards exhaustion.

Miles highlighted Bitcoin’s recent pullback moves higher by testing levels near $34,000 as support. For example, on January 24 and February 24, the price of BTC formed a bullish hammer candlestick on its daily chart, hinting at a U-turn during an established downtrend.

Daily chart of the BTC/USD pair. Source: Johal Miles on TradingView

The same bullish hammers appeared last year in May and June, with their bottoms set below the key $30,000 support level. This was followed by a strong price reversal in the Bitcoin market, with the price of the flagship cryptocurrency reaching as high as $69,000 in November 2021.

Additionally, Miles noted that buying sentiment in the $28,500-$34,200 zone became comparatively higher than around $46,000, a support that Bitcoin broke lower in January 2022.

“The key difference between the current range and the one we had previously at $46,000 is that we are now seeing significant buying pressure as we visit the lows,” the analyst tweeted on Feb. 28, adding:

“For me, the exhaustion of the downtrend is similar to that of the summer.”

buying pressure at the lows on equities. Bottom forming a clear possibility. Acceleration out of here possible we could also sweep the lows once more but expect buyers to step in again. Smart money buying, dumb money selling.$BTC pic.twitter.com/eNSibdZkfd — Miles J Creative (@JohalMiles) February 28, 2022

Buying pressure at equity lows. The formation of a bottom is a distinct possibility. An acceleration of the exit from here is possible, and we could also sweep the lows once again, but expect buyers to step in again. Smart money buying, dumb money selling.

BTC at $64,000?

Alexander Tkachenko, CEO and founder of VNX, a Luxembourg-based token issuance platform, highlighted the potential for Bitcoin to rebound sharply after it was confirmed that the US stock market has bottomed, adding that its price could reach $64,000 according to Wycoff’s methodology.

Daily price chart of the BTC/USD pair with the Wycoff methodology on it. Source: TradingView

“From a global perspective, everything indicates that Bitcoin has entered the reaccumulation stage according to the Wycoff methodology,” he told Cointelegraph, adding:

“A move towards $64,000 and a further uptrend in the medium term can be expected. The potential growth of Bitcoin price is imminent according to projections, especially taking advantage of the currency’s close ties to the masses or the traditional stock market. , the S&P index”.

Macro analysts also noted that the benchmark S&P 500 index may have started to bottom after posting a historic decline on February 24. Specifically, the index rallied almost 4.5% despite initially falling more than 2.5%. Such a setback has not occurred since the financial crisis of 2008.

PC Oscillator has now found a local bottom at the support of February 2020, which may hint at a continuation of the local rebound. The question is if the rebound continues, will #bitcoin follow it or not? Correlation says YES, but it may be OTHERWISE!$SPX $BTC #btc #crypto pic.twitter.com/zB9crBCXhg — barovirtual.io (@BaroVirtual) February 27, 2022

Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group, said sharp stock pullbacks during a price correction are “indicative of a classic bear market rally,” except when the economy hasn’t gone through a recessionary phase.

“Historical precedent says that we are [cerca de los mínimos de la corrección en curso] if we avoid a recession,” he told Business Insider while noting improving U.S. economic data, ranging from a strong consumer balance sheet to record corporate profits and a strengthening labor market.

SPX daily price chart with MACD Indicator. Source: TradingView

The views are in line with what FS Insight predicted in its recent market analysis of the S&P 500. Co-founded by former JPMorgan equity strategist Tom Lee, the firm said the index was showing signs of bottoming out.

“Prices remain below previous day’s highs amid a negative trend with bearish momentum,” Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at FS, said in a note, adding:

“I’m a proponent of being in and buying dips, expecting markets to run higher until the March FOMC and for Growth to outperform Value.”

Classic Bollinger Band W bottom on the weekly $SPX chart.https://t.co/FHEInV5pwE — John Bollinger (@bbands) February 25, 2022

Classic Bollinger band in the form of a W on the SPX weekly chart.

The correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 was 0.36 above zero as of Feb 28 4:30pm UTC.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.