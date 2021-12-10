is a record since June 1982 (when Reagan was there) – Corriere.it

While inflation is still accelerating, which is running in the United States and Germany, fears about the price rush are growing in Italy too, with the analysis contained in the Report of the Parliamentary Budget Office. In November in the US the rate of the price index rose by 6.8%: this is the highest increase since June 1982 (when Ronald Reagan was in the White House). This was reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The monthly variation was instead of 0.8 per cent. Economists interviewed by Dow Jones had estimated a 6.7% rise and again it would have been a record for the past 39 and a half years. In October, inflation had risen 6.2 percent year on year. This is the ninth month of rising prices, well above the Fed’s target (around 2%). The price index without food and energy costs – which indicates core inflation – grew by 0.5% on a monthly basis, and to 4.9% a year from 4.6% in October.

Germany, record inflation for 30 years The inflation rate in Germany, measured as a year-on-year change in the consumer price index, stood at + 5.2% in November on an annual basis, well above 4.5% in October. The rate of inflation increased for the sixth time in a row and in November reached its highest level recorded so far in 2021, emphasized Georg Thiel, president of the Federal Statistical Office. A higher inflation rate was last measured nearly 30 years ago. In June 1992, the inflation rate was + 5.8%. The Federal Statistical Office Destatis also reports that consumer prices fell slightly by 0.2% compared to October 2021.



The Reagan record To trace such a high rate of inflation in the United States, one must go back to Ronald Reagan’s first term in the White House. In detail, the high prices are driven by energy costs, which grew by 33.3% in one year (with the jump in car fuel by 58.1%), and those for foodstuffs (+ 6.4%) and restaurants. (+ 5.8%). The causes are also the global commodity rally, rising demand, wage pressures and supply chain disruptions.

Persistent inflation risk to economic activity Inflation among the main risks for the economy also in Italy. This was underlined, again today 10 December, by the Parliamentary Budget Office. The ongoing increase in inflation, currently driven by the rise in energy prices and the shortage of semi-finished products – reads the 2022 Budget Policy Report – could prove to be more persistent than envisaged by central banks. In this case, the increase in prices would affect the purchasing power of households and could trigger a reaction of monetary policy, with adverse effects on economic activity.

Eyes on the Fed The data was particularly expected by the markets (Piazza Affari after the publication of the data turned negative – see here the trend in real time – while Wall Street opened positive) who look at the effects that the price race could have on the policies of rates of the Federal Reserve, which is facing a strong economic trend, and which could decide to accelerate the so-called tapering, i.e. the squeeze on monetary stimuli or a slowdown in the bond purchase program to avoid further overheating of the inflation which – as Jerome Powell himself admitted, recently confirmed as governor – can no longer be considered a limited and transitory phenomenon. Although growing strongly, the inflation data did not hold any major surprises, which has calmed the sentiment on the markets. The Federal Reserve has already indicated that it is ready to intervene, further strengthening the tapering just launched, which for now foresees a cut in asset purchases per month of 30 billion, compared to the total which amounted to 120 billion dollars each month.

