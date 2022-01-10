is a standalone expansion of Serious Sam 4 – Nerd4.life

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem it’s a’autonomous expansion by Serious Sam 4, developed by Croteam in collaboration with Timelock Studio. The game was just announced by the development team and the publisher Devolver Digital, who immediately unveiled the imminent release date: January 25, 2022.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem will be released only on PC and will tell a new adventure of Sam Stone, the absolute protagonist of the series, who will have to go to the charming Siberia in search of General Brand. Of course, this will all be an excuse to take on hordes of hundreds of enemies with shotgun shots, which never hurts. Let’s see the announcement trailer by Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem:

Here is a gallery ofImages:

Note that Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem doesn’t have a version Stadia, despite Serious Sam 4 initially launching only on PC and Google’s cloud gaming platform.

Let’s now read the official description of the game, taken from its Steam page:

WELCOME TO SIBERIA

… the heart of Russia. This place is huge, cold and so unpredictable that even alien invaders feel lost here. Journey through five new levels set in a fascinating and dangerous world, from arctic coasts and desolate forests to abandoned villages and a chilling ghost town. Siberia is large enough to allow you to fight and explore it as much as you like.

THE BEASTS OF THE APOCALYPSE

Only the strongest souls survive in Siberia, and Mental knows this well. A new set of dangerous enemies and bosses join the horde in “Siberian Mayhem”, including some of the most advanced and menacing creatures you never expected to see.

TEMPERED STEEL

There’s only one thing standing between Serious Sam and his enemies: a shotgun. Enjoy a deadly arsenal of new weapons, from the legendary AK to the experimental “Perun” crossbow, and more! Do you want to cause death from above or become one with 50 tons of first-class firepower? New gadgets and vehicles are waiting for you, loaded and ready to make your most destructive dreams come true.

AT HOME AMONG STRANGERS

When you think the journey is over and there are no more stories to tell, the universe gives you a second chance. Meet a clique of new outcasts and unexpected characters who will help Sam on his journey to Tunguska. Complete side missions to discover new chronicles kept by these wild places. And pay attention to your surroundings – the world itself can tell you something you never imagined hearing.

SIBERIAN MYSTERIES

The lands of Siberia are huge, desolate and full of secrets: useful, silly, strange, familiar … you are spoiled for choice. And you, can you find them all?