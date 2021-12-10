is a tribute to the Wild West

Steam has decided to give its users a new very welcome surprise gift: from this moment and for a limited period you can redeem a new free game, at no additional cost.

It is about Call of Juarez Gunslinger, the fourth installment in the saga created for pay homage to the Wild West, particularly appreciated by its players and that from now on you can download without having to spend a cent.

After having had the opportunity to appreciate the sales dedicated to The Game Awards 2021, the show hosted by Geoff Keighley this very night, users can therefore have fun with a new title on PC, without having to make any purchases.

Among the many weekly offers, among which we point out the mid-week follies still in progress on very large franchises, including Star Wars, therefore there is also space to enjoy one of the most popular western games of the last years.

Call of Juarez Gunslinger will allow players to experience the adventures of one ruthless bounty hunter, currently on the hunt for the most dangerous and most famous villains of the Wild West.

It means there will be a chance to face in a duel very dangerous and legendary outlaws like Billy the Kid, Jesse James and many others, discovering their stories at the same time.

It is one of the games with the highest ratings ever on Steam: it currently has overall reviews «extremely positive” with the 95% overall.

The recommended price of Call of Juarez Gunslinger is € 12.49, but only until December 14th this beautiful homage to western settings can be yours without spending a cent.

Taking advantage of this offer is extremely simple: all you have to do is go to the following link and click on the «Add to account», Of course after making sure you are logged into the store.

Once this is done, you will not need to perform any other actions: Call of Juarez Gunslinger it will be available in your game library and you can download it as many times as you want.

If you are looking for more free games to download on PC, we remind you that the new Epic Games Store gifts are available right now.

That will not be the only news offered by the Steam competitor: Epic Games Store has announced that 15 free games will arrive to celebrate Christmas.

But even Microsoft did not stand by: during The Game Awards 2021 it announced 4 free games arriving on PC since day-one on Game Pass.