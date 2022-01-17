is a Tso – Time





Federica Pascale January 16, 2022

“Do you want to be a person deemed worthy? Well, you must be responsible.” These are the words that best sum up the new position of Professor Massimo Cacciari. The target of criticism from his former retinue of unvaccinated people who saw him as a sort of guru, up to when the professor did not come out in the open making it known that he did not the first but even the third dose.





Cacciari is the guest of the Sunday 16 January episode of Controcorrente, the political in-depth program broadcast on Rete 4, where the presenter Veronica Gentili asks him to explain his position and defend himself from criticism.

“It is clear that there is a difference between the vaccine in general and health laws and policies. We understand that in the face of increasingly draconian policies on the part of the government, there is an exasperation of a certain sector of public opinion “explains the professor, and referring to his specific case he says:” I did not expect these reactions but I understand them “. He then explains that it is permissible, in a pandemic, to resort to “a specific disposition to oblige” but “this obligation must always be parameterized to the real situation”. Therefore, “the policies had to be modified, to make them less burdensome and less discriminatory. Instead, they continue to generate inequalities and injustices ”he denounces, and points the finger at the privileged, for particular working conditions or income, who“ can even give a damn about the green pass ”. “For example, if I had wanted to continue working I would have had to have the green pass. Others, and there are many, no. It is one thing to recommend the vaccine, another the obligatory health treatment “.





As we know, the Omicron variant is more contagious but less severe than the previous ones. “There is a huge scientific literature that says this, you don’t just have the science you listen to! Also look for some scientist who says different things! ” he blurts out at the presenter, who is silent and continues to listen to the monologue.





And the invitation to appeal to no vax to get vaccinated: “If they are convinced that it can be beneficial, they go to vaccinate, while if they are obliged to do so to continue working, talking and even critically expressing their opinions, they know that that is the law and they will have to obey that law. Do you want to be a person deemed worthy? Well, you have to be responsible. Evaluate, and then decide “.