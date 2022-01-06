is a youtuber who committed suicide – Nerd4.life

Tech

is a youtuber who committed suicide

The internet group Antila had the peculiar idea of ​​making bad images of Etika, youtuber who committed suicide a few years ago, and to put them up for sale as NFT, sparking the ire of fans. The images, collected under the initials EtikaPunks, represent the youtuber in a stylized way, in CryptoPunks style and were considered disrespectful, not only because they have profit as their sole purpose, but also for their contents.

One of the images from EtikaPunks

Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah was a youtuber dedicated to Nintendo’s platforms, known for his reactions to the announcements related to the series Smash Bros. He committed suicide in June 2019 after a long battle with a terrible mental illness. Fans, gathered under the name JoyCon Boys, then incited him to go crazy, probably not understanding how far he would go, but now they have become the keepers of his memory.

Seeing him become the subject of some NFTs has been read as a real affront, a bit like what happened for the NFTs dedicated to Stan Lee.

The project EtikaPunks it was announced on January 4, 2022 to commemorate Etika’s life, but was received in a very negative way by the community. Some have called it a disgrace, some grotesque, some simply disgusting. Some have asked for legal action against the authors for using the features of a dead person, without the consent of his family.

In addition to being tactless, these NFTs are also terrible in content. In one Etika is represented in front of a bridge. Many have recognized it as the Manhattan Bridge, the one from which the youtuber is presumed to have launched himself to commit suicide. In another he is represented as a monkey, complete with a banana. A decidedly racist representation, being a black boy.

EtikaPunks’ page on Rarible, the online store where NFTs are for sale, specifies that they are not affiliated with Etika and her family.

