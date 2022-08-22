Is Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud Due To Olivia Munn?

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t had it easy personally in recent months. Following his split from his fiancée Shailene Woodley, the Packers star is now looking to prepare for another football season.

In such difficult times, it is comforting to have family close by. But even there, Rodgers hasn’t had much luck. While the quarterback has always preferred to keep details about his past courtships private, the dynamic he shares with his family has been around for quite a few years.

The Packers star shares an estranged relationship with members of his family, which includes his parents and two brothers. The breakup was first reported when the quarterback was dating Hollywood actress Olivia Munn.

The relationship between Munn and the quarterback was reportedly not well received by his family. Following their split, the X-Men star was asked about Rodgers’ family dynamics while appearing on Sirius XM’s ‘Andy Cohen Live’:

“I’ve avoided talking about him for a long time… I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not cool when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did to him.”

While the four-time NFL MVP didn’t react to Munn’s comments, his brother Jordan, while speaking to US Weekly, didn’t really seem to appreciate her bringing up his personal matter:

“I will say I have no idea why he’s still talking about an ex, I don’t get it.”

There was clearly some spite in Jordan’s comments and according to a source close to US Weekly, she was ultimately the reason Aaron decided to cut off contact with his family:

“When he met with Olivia Munn, her family told him that they didn’t trust her and that they didn’t think she was with him for the right reasons. That pissed him off and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Aaron Rodgers’ absence from his brother Jordan’s wedding indicates issues remain unresolved

Things between Aaron Rodgers and his family are still sour, and the Packers star’s absence from Jordan’s wedding speaks volumes.

According to an insider who spoke to US Weekly, Aaron was nowhere to be seen at the couple’s Santa Ynez wedding at Sunstone Winery. The source noted that the brothers are not speaking yet:

“There is still a family break… (They have not) reconciled or repaired their relationship.”

Jordan, who rose to fame thanks to his appearance on the hit television show ‘The Bachellorete’, said that the situation was not ideal, but that he had accepted it.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar