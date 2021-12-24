Is Aeterna Noctis the metroidvania that will play your Christmas? | Review

Aeterna Noctis try to slip easily into the already crowded vein of metroidvania indie, with mechanics that wink at soulslike. To emerge, of course, it would be essential to offer players authentic news that can convince them that this is not yet another clone. But yet, Aeterna Noctis it doesn’t exactly have that purpose.

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, SWITCH, XONE, XSX Gender: metroidvania Exit date: December 14, 2021 Developer: Aeternum Game Studios Distributor: Aeternum Game Studios

In reverse, the opera prefers to borrow what works best from other games and builds an adventure around us, without even making an effort to tell a compelling story or at least a new one, never seen before.

Lovers of the genre will undoubtedly find some elements that could bring them closer to the game, thanks to a level of difficulty that becomes high (artificially) in different situations and a care for the design of the maps that remains good. All this will be enough to make Aeterna Noctis a title capable of not ending up in oblivion in a few days?

Aeterna Noctis, the story

Let’s face it without too many words: the premise of Aeterna Noctis it is absolutely a concentrate of banalities that we have already heard countless times a little everywhere, from books, to movies and video games. In essence, it is a story that starts by telling the eternal struggle between light and darkness (or good or bad, if you prefer), in a cycle that repeats itself relentlessly and, this time, without any real variation on the theme.

Advancing along the game, which can last twenty hours or more, if you decide to take advantage of all the impressive amount of content, you will realize that the developers have also made small efforts. Yet the feeling of having heard the story elsewhere remains pressing throughout the game, as if it were only a mild glue between one section and another.

And in the end it is so, because what it tells Aeterna Noctis it is the fall of the leader of darkness at the hands of the Supreme God, who suddenly (as expected) will find himself without any power. During the adventure he will therefore have to reacquire what was taken from him to cross the sixteen lands made available, with areas that will become reachable only after certain skills allow it.

It therefore becomes clear how Aeterna Noctis, from here on, lazily settles down on a by now typical canvas, which adds nothing new and indeed, all too often, chooses to focus more on quantity than quality. To exemplify what has been said, it would be enough to look at how many secondary missions will appear throughout the game, some of which have proved to be of no significance. But it would be enough just to look at the large game menus and realize, along the way, how skills, objects and upgrades are not all so fundamental to advance without too many headaches.

The overabundance of Aeterna Noctis he tries a little to cover up the great shortcomings of the work, communicating to the player that there is a lot to do and that the contents do not run out in a matter of hours. While all this is appreciable for those who value video games a lot per kilo, it is decidedly less so for those who want an important involvement, a prayerful work and more generally an experience capable of leaving their mark and of be remembered for a long time.

Aeterna Noctis unfortunately it does not fall into the latter category, and the reasons are also linked to its evident resemblance to more famous games that have revived the glories of the genre to which it belongs. So imagine you are dealing with a title that wants to adhere to the canons of the greats but without having the same quality and you will have in a nutshell the smallest evaluation that can be made of this metrodivania. There is not alone Castlevania as a source of inspiration, but also the most recent Hollow Knight, with which it shares too many elements without, however, ever being able to equal them.

Gameplay

If the great Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights showed us a non-trivial way to propose news to the public without mimicking the totems of the genre, in a small part he also tries Aeterna Noctis, especially when it stages its platforming phases that break the rhythm a little. However, it is a little brave game, which never really dares and who does the minimum wage even imperfectly.

With regard to the platform phases just mentioned, it is important to underline that at first glance they are also tasty and demanding, but soon you realize the presence of a little imprecision in the management of too large hitboxes linked to landing points. If we consider that in Aeterna Noctis the quick dodge becomes vital even when you jump (just to cover greater distances), you realize how much the request for perfection never coincides with an equivalent management.

The same criticism, for clearly different reasons, also partially extends to the fighting: although there is a progression mode linked to killing opponents and collecting the loot dropped by them, almost every battle (especially in the first part of the game) is solved in an elementary way and with little opposition from the enemies, which is really enough little to take measurements. The same happens even with the most dangerous ones, even though they have to contravene certain somewhat clumsy calculations regarding the timing of the individual animations.

It happens, for example, that the movement of the protagonist, with some weapons, is much slower than the attacks of opponents equipped with even heavy edged weapons. This translates into a peremptory obligation to anticipate the times before it is too late to react. In this sense, the lateral sprint à la Belmont is not very helpful, or at least, it turns out to be so only if it is used mainly to evade opponents with a certain intricacy that clashes with the immediacy presented by the basic controls. from Aeterna Noctis.

The artistic sector is really very anonymous and banal, with no important aesthetic flicker that could leave characters that trace the Spanish school of comics impressed in the mind, already not very distinctive if you look at the more commercial and less niche works. All of this does not mean that Aeterna Noctis be a bad game.

On the contrary, it seemed appropriate to highlight the problems that other titles of the same genre do not have at all, just to point out all the differences that exist between this uninspired indie, and others that with less budget have much more to offer. say in a market that really leaves no one a chance.

Version reviewed: PC