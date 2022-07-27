Is Alfonso Herrera more handsome than Superman? Alex Montiel responds! – Movie News

This July 28 will hit theaters ‘DC League of Superpets’, a film starring the most powerful animals in the world. This gave way to answer a great dilemma: Is Alfonso Herrera more handsome than Superman? This thinks Alex Montiel.

Do you consider yourself a fan of superheroes? If so, get ready because next July 28 it will land in cinemas in our country DC League of Superpets, film centered on the animal friends of the mightiest heroes of DC Comics. Although there are still a few days for its premiere, This film has already raised a great unknown among the main actors of Latin dubbing: ¿Alfonso Herrera he really is more handsome than supermanhenry cavill in the wigs)? Well, this is what Alex Montiel thinks.

Exclusively with Sensacine Mexico, this pair of dubbing actors, who were joined by Michelle Rodriguez, played “Against or For”, activity that according to the question or situation in turn, each one of them had to give their answer by choosing one side of a wooden palette that they had in their hands.

Who do you consider to be more gallant: Alfonso Herrera or Superman?



The first question was related to whether Veronica Toussaint (who plays Merton the turtle), has more suitors than Wonder Woman herself (Gal Gadot in the DCEU). The answers were varied: while Alfonso Herrera assured that he was against it, Alex Montiel and Michelle Rodriguez they voted in favour.

And when the moment that we were all waiting for about the gallantry between the protagonist of The dance of the 41 and the son of Krypton, the answer was unanimous between the two actors in choosing what they were against. However, to the nice actress of Mirreyes vs. Godinez 2 Y war of likes, A palette was not enough for her as an answer and she asked for 10 to show that she was super in favor, so she does consider that Alfonso Herrera is more attractive than Superman.

The rest of the game kept it humorous with questions about how geek is Superman compared to Batman (Ben Affleck in the movies), where -clearly- everyone agreed.

Now you know! The dilemma has been resolved and now we know that, at least for the Mexican Youtuber, Alfonso Herrera is not more attractive than Superman, although Michelle Rodriguez thinks otherwise. don’t forget that DC League of Superpets will hit theaters on July 28 and it will also feature the dubbing work of Mónica Huarte as the PB pig.