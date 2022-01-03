Is Allegri studying training, Dybala and Chiesa titular?

MASSIMO PAVAN: “THE SITUATION OF MORATA IS SURREAL, IF HE STARTS, A POINT IS NOT ENOUGH” Massimo Pavan: “Morata’s situation is surreal, if he leaves, a striker is not enough, after all if Morata needed two, if the Spaniard leaves, the situation is the same. Barcelona’s maneuver was not, at the moment, very correct. “. Massimo Pavan: “Morata’s situation is surreal, if he leaves, a striker is not enough, after all if Morata needed two, if the Spaniard leaves, the situation is the same. Barcelona’s maneuver was not, at the moment, very correct. “. JUVENTUS 2-0 CAGLIARI: BERNARDESCHI ON THE SHIELDS, SZCESNY DECISIVE, ALEX SANDRO THE WORST, MORATA AND KEAN COMPLETE Szczesny 7: inactive for 70 minutes, then the decisive parade falls which gives Juventus the three points. Cuadrado 6.5: he plays as a winger rather than as a full-back and Cagliari suffers this. He was wary but he is good at not committing misconduct. With him in … Szczesny 7: inactive for 70 minutes, then the decisive parade falls which gives Juventus the three points. Cuadrado 6.5: he plays as a winger rather than as a full-back and Cagliari suffers this. He was wary but he is good at not committing misconduct. With him in … OFFICIAL – SPRING, FIXED DATE AND TIME OF THE QUARTERS OF THE ITALIAN CUP WITH ROME The date and time of Juventus-Roma Primavera, valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, were made official a little while ago. The match will be played on Wednesday 12 January at 2.30 pm at the Ale & Ricky field in Vinovo. The bianconeri are … The date and time of Juventus-Roma Primavera, valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, were made official a little while ago. The match will be played on Wednesday 12 January at 2.30 pm at the Ale & Ricky field in Vinovo. The bianconeri are … LIVE TJ – DOUBLE SESSION FINISHED. DYBALA IN A GROUP. FLU SYNDROME FOR PILGRIMS AND KAIO JORGE 17:16 – DOUBLE SESSION FOR JUVE – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of the Juventus day: “On January 6, at 8.45pm, Napoli will arrive at the Allianz Stadium and, at Continassa , Juventus continues to work … 17:16 – DOUBLE SESSION FOR JUVE – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of the Juventus day: “On January 6, at 8.45pm, Napoli will arrive at the Allianz Stadium and, at Continassa , Juventus continues to work …