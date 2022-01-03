Sports
Is Allegri studying training, Dybala and Chiesa titular?
MASSIMO PAVAN: “THE SITUATION OF MORATA IS SURREAL, IF HE STARTS, A POINT IS NOT ENOUGH”
Massimo Pavan: “Morata’s situation is surreal, if he leaves, a striker is not enough, after all if Morata needed two, if the Spaniard leaves, the situation is the same. Barcelona’s maneuver was not, at the moment, very correct. “.
JUVENTUS 2-0 CAGLIARI: BERNARDESCHI ON THE SHIELDS, SZCESNY DECISIVE, ALEX SANDRO THE WORST, MORATA AND KEAN COMPLETE
Szczesny 7: inactive for 70 minutes, then the decisive parade falls which gives Juventus the three points. Cuadrado 6.5: he plays as a winger rather than as a full-back and Cagliari suffers this. He was wary but he is good at not committing misconduct. With him in …
OFFICIAL – SPRING, FIXED DATE AND TIME OF THE QUARTERS OF THE ITALIAN CUP WITH ROME
The date and time of Juventus-Roma Primavera, valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, were made official a little while ago. The match will be played on Wednesday 12 January at 2.30 pm at the Ale & Ricky field in Vinovo. The bianconeri are …
LIVE TJ – DOUBLE SESSION FINISHED. DYBALA IN A GROUP. FLU SYNDROME FOR PILGRIMS AND KAIO JORGE
17:16 – DOUBLE SESSION FOR JUVE – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of the Juventus day: “On January 6, at 8.45pm, Napoli will arrive at the Allianz Stadium and, at Continassa , Juventus continues to work …