Is Amber Heard Blacklisted in Hollywood? Her former agent replies: “No one is going to produce her”

LAfter the media trial that he starred in with Johnny Deppcomments have emerged regarding the actress Amber Heard is on the blacklist of some producers in Hollywoodwhich obviously would prevent her from being taken into account for various projects.

This situation should not matter to the actress, who has the ability to give a new impetus to your career and with a novel proposal, without the need for someone to produce it

This was stated by his former agent Jeffrey Nightbyrdwho worked with the actress when she was 17 years old and with whom he stopped working before she participated in Aquaman, in 2018.

“She has a very good brain and should do her own projects. No one is going to produce it, so she should produce her own. I bet one day Amber will produce and direct a movie with an original concept,” said Jeffrey, who lives in Mexico.

Amber Heard’s New Role Must Challenge Conventional Thinking

He added that at a time when the role of women in some films is comical or adventurous, Amber Heard will arrive with a different proposal that will challenge conventional thinking, as well as compare it to what it is currently doing Johnny Depp.

“Johnny Depp has been working on significant projects for the last year and a half. Amber she was caught thinking money was the goal. She should learn from those people. In this era, when most women’s roles are goofy or comedic, like action adventures, Amber will surprise everyone by stepping out of the system and taking on a role that defies conventional thinking.”

There are rumors that Heard and Depp met again



Amber Heard lost the trial for defamation against the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, after jurors found his claims about their marriage to be false. Heard will have to pay 10 million in damages.

On Monday it was revealed that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard secretly met again, in order to negotiate a discount, since the actress claims she does not have the money to pay her ex-husband.