Is Amber Heard drugged in full trial? The images of the actress that are becoming viral

ANDhe trial of the year between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It started two weeks ago. The actor sued his ex-wife for an amount of 50 million dollars for damages derived from the loss of contracts, such as the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘. On the other hand, heard countersued him for 100 million for defamation. The accusations, the testimonies and the rumors have not stopped appearing. The last thing that has been seen are some videos on the net in which, supposedly, Amber Heard would be snorting cocaine or consuming some narcotic substance in full trial.

Amber Heard allegedly consuming drugs

The images are spreading at the speed of light, especially on Twitter, and have unleashed a great wave of reactions among users who accuse Amber Heard to have a problem of “drug addiction“. In these images, the actress can be seen wearing a scarf in which, as he wipes his tears and rubs his face, covers one nostril and sniffs.

The security measures between the two are extreme

The trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard will resume the next day 16. The precautions are extreme in this litigation of the former marriage, to such an extent that the main intention is that they never cross at the exit and entrance to the court. The TMZ portal states that the inputs and outputs of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are organized by agents of the justice system who, in collaboration with their private security team, make sure they don’t see each other.

When the trial pauses to eat, both actors are taken to a different end of the courthouse in Virginia, with agents escorting them at all times, keeping them away from the outside.

Amber Heard’s heartbreaking testimony against Johnny Depp

Last May 5, heard took the stand to recount an episode of sexual abuse. on a trip to Australia, Amber Heard accuses her ex-husband of having penetrated her with a bottle: “I remember that I didn’t want to move because I didn’t know if it was broken. I just remember thinking, ‘Please, God, I hope it’s not broken.