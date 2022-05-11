Is Amber Heard joining the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ universe? She might be

ads

Even before Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp was one of the biggest movie stars in the world. However, after launching that franchise, Depp became the undisputed number one actor in Hollywood. Now that the world is focused on the actor’s trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, many are wondering if she will be in a future installment of the massive franchise.

Is Amber Heard going to be in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

Admittedly, there were rumors of an all-female Pirates spin-off in 2020, with reports suggesting that Margot Robbie would re-team with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson on the project. There were even reports that Heard was in talks to take on a role in the project, but there has been no official report that she would be joining the film.

Given the contentious relationship between Depp and Heard, it would be an odd twist if Heard was responsible for the franchise’s evolution beyond Depp, who starred in all five films in the franchise.

Heard has also had roles in Justice League and Aquaman, and was also in The Rum Diary, which is where she met and eventually began a relationship with Depp.

Johnny Depp is done with ‘Pirates’.

As Depp and Heard continue their ongoing trial, Depp has discussed his work with Disney on the Pirates franchise. The most recent film in the franchise was released in 2017, and a sixth film was reportedly planned to be shot back-to-back with the fifth, though only the fifth film ended up being produced. At the trial, Depp confirmed that he would not return for the sixth film if there were one.

Heard’s attorney asked Depp if he would return. “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing in this world would make you work with Disney again on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie? Correct?” asked J. Benjamin Rottenborn.

“That’s true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

Depp will reportedly be paid $22.5 million to return for the sixth film.

Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Cost Him ‘Pirates 6’

One of the bases of Depp and Heard’s lawsuit is Depp’s argument that after Heard published an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 implying that Depp had been abusive, Depp found it impossible to get work on big projects. study.

“After the opinion piece, it was impossible to get him a studio film, which is what we normally would have focused on in that time period,” Depp’s agent, Jack Wigham, said during the trial.

The trial and the online chatter that has resulted has created a firestorm online, and there has been a lot of misinformation about Heard spread online. Reports that he committed vehicular manslaughter may have been false, but it appears he was actually considering a role in Pirates of the Caribbean, even if he isn’t anymore.

