Is Amber Heard on the verge of becoming the highest-paid actress in the world? The Warner plan for the Aquaman star

amber heard

There Warner Bros. would be ready to bet strong on Amber Heard. Recently known for her role as Mera in Aquaman but above all due to the ongoing legal dispute with ex-husband Johnny Depp, could in fact take a big step forward in his career and become the highest paid actress in the world.

The rumor is not only connected to the sequel to the starring film Jason Momoa – of which the official title has recently been unveiled – but it would be part of a much bigger plan designed to keep the actress in the Warner house. A well-informed Hollywood well-known, Daniel Richtman, indeed reports that Amber Heard is about to sign a contract with the major that would make her one of the highest paid stars.

No figures are revealed, but according to what filters to reach this goal he should earn more than $ 40.5 million that Scarlett Johansson received in 2018, the year in which the special “title” was due to her. Warner Bros. therefore does not seem afraid of the social campaign against Amber Heard: especially the fans of Johnny Depp are raging against her with online petitions for it to be removed from Aquaman, after the latest developments in legal matters.

While on the one hand the actor’s accusations against his ex-wife could fall, on the other the position of Amber Heard is likely to be compromised after the disclosure of the police videos that seem to contradict his version of the facts regarding Johnny Depp’s assault. The legal battle between the two also involves their careers: at the moment the ex-husband is paying the bill, while on the contrary Heard seems ready to take the Hollywood crown.

Photo: Getty Images

Source: Movieweb

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


