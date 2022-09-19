Is Amber Heard responsible for influencing Cara Delevingne to take hard drugs?

Lto the current situation of Cara Delevingne it has reached a boiling point that has all his family and friends very concerned.

It all started with some disturbing pictures of the model talking on the phone at the gates of the Van Nuys airport shoeless and apparently disoriented.

Over the years Cara Delevingne has repeatedly told the media how hard he has fought against the drug addiction Y suicidal thoughts.

However, another cause of their problems has been the romantic relationship with Amber Heard.

Cara and Amber’s sex parties in Hollywood

There are different stories about how Cara Delevingne supposedly had a romantic relationship with Amber Heard when she was still married to Johnny Depp.

According to the celebrity columnist Jessica Reed Krauss, Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne they didn’t just have a romantic relationship. They also organized sex parties in Hollywood in which many billionaire tech tycoons participated.

In his account of what happened, Cara Delevingne It would have been one of the many celebrities with whom Amber Heard quoted her billionaire clients.

The columnist has no further confirmation about Cara’s participation in these parties. However, there are photos of the model in these events where there was alcohol and drug use involved.

Both alcohol and drugs are an important part of the problems you are going through Delevingne.

Is Amber Heard the trigger for Cara Delevingne’s addiction?

Krauss blame Amber Heard directly to hook up Cara Delevingne at hard drugs this holiday season.

In addition, Delevingne was part of the evidence presented during Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard.

During the Depp v. trial Amber Heard A video taken by cameras from the elevator of Amber Heard’s building was revealed. The pictures show the two actresses kissingwhich proves Cara Delevingne He was having meetings with Amber Heard when she was still the wife of Johnny Depp.

There’s no telling how much this affected Cara. However, it did not have a positive effect on her. Since the trial, there are reports that Delevingne has done ghosting Amber Heard and has not responded to none of your callsdespite their obvious romantic relationship.