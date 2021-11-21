is among the ten worst reviewed games on Steam

The thousands of negative reviews assigned to Battlefield 2042 on Steam have finally generated an impressive impact on the new shooter published by Electronic Arts.

At the moment, in fact, the shooter HE SAYS entered a very unflattering ranking, with Battlefield 2042 which appears between the ten worst reviewed games ever on Steam. The votes assigned by the public of the Valve platform led the game to occupy the eighth position in the ranking, with the latter currently presenting itself with the following structure:

eFootball 2022: average of 1.25, assigned by 23,797 votes; Flatout 3: Chaos and Destruction: average of 1.55, awarded by 2,938 votes; Uriel’s Chasm: average of 1. 73, assigned by 2.744 votes; Kinetic Void: average of 1.83, assigned by 1,516 votes; Spacebase DF-9: average of 1.86, assigned by 4.136 votes; Identity: average of 2.17, assigned by 1,948 votes; GASP: average of 2.26, assigned by 1,592 votes; Battlefield 2042: average of 2.33, assigned by 25,143 votes; RollerCoaster Tycoon World: average of 2.46, assigned by 5,439 votes; Godus: average of 2.53, assigned by 7,064 votes;

At the top of the not very honorable ranking, we find instead eFootball 2022, with Konami’s football simulator having a tumultuous debut to say the least. At the moment, Battlefield 2042 has also been rejected on Metacritic, where the community has given free rein to its complaints.