Is ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ based on a true story? A look at the Netflix drama

ads

Starring Josette Simon, Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery, Anatomy of a Scandal Season 1 looks at the blasphemous story of James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), an Oxford-educated politician who receives a public backlash after his aide and mistress, Olivia. (Naomi Scott), accuses him of having committed rape. Directed by SJ Clarkson, whose previous projects include Succession, Anatomy of a Scandal explores the scandal caused by serious misconduct.

But is the Netflix series based on a true story?

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ dissects the backlash resulting from serious misbehavior. Is it based on a true story?

Anatomy of a Scandal tells the story of a highly privileged politician who finds himself caught in the spotlight after his assistant publicly accuses him of rape. Season 1 of the six-episode Netflix drama aims to provide an alternative portrayal of the fenced-in world of James Whitehall.

Source: Netflix

Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

Anatomy of a Scandal is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. An Oxford graduate, Sarah spent 11 years working for The Guardian. As she writes on her website, Anatomy of a Scandal was based on her experiences as a journalist and court correspondent who witnessed the strange workings of political power.

Sarah Vaughan’s novel ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ looks at an act of misconduct from different points of view.

The best-selling book chronicles a highly publicized rape trial of a powerful politician who informs his wife, Sophie (Sienna Miller), about the affair before it comes to light. What James doesn’t tell Sophie is the alleged rape. Anyway, Sophie decides to be by her side while her trial in court for the crime unfolds.

Source: Netflix

Naomi Scott in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

Written by David E. Kelley (showrunner of Big Sky) and Melissa James Gibson (executive producer of House of Cards), the Netflix adaptation offers a glimpse into the early days of Sophie and James’ relationship to raise new questions about privilege. and toxic masculinity. The series aims to shed light on how the women involved in the case change their perspective, highlighting how focus and the ability to maintain composure change when under pressure.

“Sophie is someone who has never questioned the patriarchy,” Sienna Miller, the actress who plays Sophie, described her character in an interview with Vogue, “She has put her faith and her life in the hands of a man who, whatever his past may be, he is a loving husband and a good father, at least on the surface. So, I was intrigued to see her, someone who is so perfect on the surface, slowly fall apart.”

“In a way, it made me understand what it should be like to report any rape and why so few people actually do it,” Naomi Scott, the actress who plays Olivia, told the outlet. “Olivia is bright and ambitious. She could be prime minister. And she has to put all of that at risk to stand in front of strangers assigned to judge the validity of her greatest trauma.”

Anatomy of a Scandal is now available on Netflix.

ads