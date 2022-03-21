Is Andrea Hauksdóttir pure marketing? America Femenil fans explode

Andrea Hauksdottir came to the Liga MX Femenil with the firm intention of showing the qualities that led her to shine in the United States and France, but until now has not managed to debut with Club AméricaOn the other hand, if he has been in several team dynamics that have already caused the discontent of the fans.

For this Sunday, the Eagles plan to carry out an autograph signing prior to the duel against Toluca, outside the Azteca Stadium, with several elements of the Women’s team. Selene Varela, Scarlett Camberos, Nati Mauleon, Eva González and Andrea herself will be in charge of spending time with the fans who meet, but in networks toSome followers complained that the Icelandic still does not have minutes with Craig Harrington’s team.

“Andrea is just marketing what a bad plan“; “And also that @_CHarrington_ put them at 5 as starters against Toluca since there are some of us who want to see them play!“; “As soon as Andrea doesn’t play a minute in the next match, there will be booing, she came to play not to give autographs or just be marketing“with some of the comments to the publication of América Femenil.

For now they are five games of Clausura 2022 where Hauksdóttir could already see minutesonly in the first, against Cruz Azul, was her absence understandable, since she had arrived in Coapa one day, but in the others she has not been considered even as a replacement, which begins to annoy the azulcremas.

When can Andrea Hauksdóttir make her debut with América Femenil?

It is expected that against Toluca, in a match corresponding to Day 12 of the Liga MX Femenil 2022, Harrington gives the Icelandic midfielder minutes. The match is played this Monday, March 21, sharp at 5:00 p.m.central Mexico time.

