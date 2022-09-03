Is Angelina Jolie jealous? – Metro Chile

a hollywood friendship really unsuspected for many is the one they share Brad Pitt Y Sandra Bullock. Although the relationship has been going on for many years, most of the public had no idea that such a close and strong bond existed between the 58-year-old actors.

However, after Pitt had an epic cameo in Lost City and Bullock did the same in Bullet Trainthe actor has opened up to the media about the friendly relationship he has with the actress, whom he has called a “Angel” and has ensured that “love very much”.

This is the friendship between Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Although it is unknown when they met since before the mentioned examples they had not worked together, Brad Pitt revealed various details of his friendship with Sandra Bullock during promotional activities for his latest action movie.

During the global press conference of Bullet Train in Paris, the middle pinkvilla asked the Oscar winner what it had been like working with Sandra Bullock in this film, especially after his memorable appearance in The Lost City.

Given this, Pitt lovingly revealed: “First of all, Sandy is a dear old friend. Sandy is someone I can call for any favor and she is always there. He’ll drop whatever he’s doing and he’s done me some really big favors. (laughs)”.

“So when this happened, we thought it would be great to call her back to ask her for another favor. And she did, but this time she said: ‘But I also want something in return.’ And that was her and Channing’s (Tatum) movie. And I like this idea that we can pollinate each other’s projects and still she is a dear old friend. I love him so much”he emphasized.

The gallant spoke again about his touching friendship with Bullock at the UK premiere of the film, which also stars Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. On that occasion, he told the cameras Hello! that he owed a lot to the famous.

“Sandy is an angel to me”, acknowledged Brad with a jovial spirit. “I can call her for anything, she will leave her vacation for me. Really. ‘Stop your vacation and put on your dress and come host a 1000 person event for me’, and she will”.

Angelina Jolie, jealous of the friendly relationship between Bullock and Pitt?

After recent statements by Brad Pitt about his unconditional friendship with Sandra Bullocksome media like earth have begun to speculate about it, commenting that you are supposedly they would have aroused the “jealousy” of his ex-wife and mother of his six children, Angelina Jolie.

However, the truth is that The 47-year-old actress-director has not expressed any opinion about Pitt’s friendships and, most likely, it will not either since both are still immersed in a bloody legal battle after their divorce.

It should be noted that while they were together, from 2005 to 2016, Jolie never publicly showed misgivings about the relationships that her then-husband had with any of her many famous friends, such as Julia Roberts.

On the other hand, they also speculate that between brad and sandra there could be something more than a friendship. Many even consider that they could be the “perfect couple”, but the reality again is that it is mere conjecture because there is nothing to support such a hypothesis.

In conclusion, the actor of The fight Club and the actress of Miss Congeniality they have an exemplary friendship for several years that, apparently, does not care about the protagonist of maleficent.