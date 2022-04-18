Is Anna Lewandowski preparing to live in Spain?

Getty Robert Lewandowski

The Barcelona continues to be linked with a move by the Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowskiwith the Polish international out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2023 and yet to agree a new deal.

Lewandowski’s wife may have fueled rumors of moving to Barcelona with her latest post on Instagram stories. Anna Lewandowski He has told his 3.9 million followers that he is beginning to learn Spanish, as Barça Universal demonstrates.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has spoken out about the rumors about Barcelona moving for Lewandowski ahead of the team’s exit from the Europa League at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday 15 April.

Alemany confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the club’s number 9 for next season and also denied that the Catalan giants have reached an agreement with the 33-year-old, according to Mundo Deportivo.

“We deeply respect him, he is a very important player for his club. We are in the field of journalistic speculation, which is logical,” he said. “But I am already telling you that we have no agreement with absolutely anyone. If one day we are interested in a footballer, we will talk to his club”.

Bayern coach talks about Lewandowski’s future

The technician of Bayern Munich, Julian Nagelmann, spoke about Lewandowski’s future amid ongoing speculation about the Bundesliga’s top scorer. Nagelsmann told a news conference that he is not surprised by the rumours.

“I never had the impression that he wants to leave. He talks a lot about tactics and always gives the impression that he is interested,” she said. “But it’s also a bit normal to think about your future, especially when you’ve been at the club for so long.”

Bayern do not want to lose the striker, which means Lewandowski will have to force his way out if he wants to leave, according to Diario SPORT. The Pole has only been offered a one-year extension at Barcelona, ​​but he believes he can play another three seasons at the highest level.

Barcelona “want to sign a star this summer” and know Lewandowski’s high wages will complicate any deal, given the club’s continuing financial difficulties, but still believe he can pull off what would be a shocking transfer.

Lewandowski has pending negotiations with the Bavarian team

Lewandowski will sit down with Bayern for talks “in the coming weeks” to discuss his future with the Bavarian giants, as reported by Sky Sports. The meeting is seen as a “top priority” as Bayern try to hold on to the Poland squad.

Bayern’s top scorer is back in the midst of another incredible season. Lewandowski has 32 Bundesliga goals in 29 outings and scored 13 in 10 Champions League games.

Lewandowski said in March 2021 that he is “open to anything” when it comes to his future, which will encourage fans to think he may be lured away from Bayern in the summer after eight years with the German club.

