Is another! Adamari López transforms her face with an eyebrow treatment

Adamari Lopez underwent a new beauty treatment and the result left his followers open-mouthed. Recently, the Puerto Rican host attended a brow lamination with Melanie Jovanovicfrom Mela Beauty Studio, in Miami.

Through their instagram stories She shared the process that transformed her face, in addition to explaining the steps to which she was exposed. The treatment in question consists of the application of a keratinespecially for the eyebrows so that they look more defined, separated and abundant, giving the face a very natural lift and freshness effect.

In her Instagram stories, Adamari Lopez He mentioned: “Hello my beautiful people. Here I am pampering myself a littledoing my brow lamination at Mela’s”.

What did Adamari López do to her face?

In a second post, Adamari Lopez he pointed: “Now I show you how it turned out. I love this,” as she lay on a table with her hair tied up and she had marks on her eyebrows and a brush was being brushed over her.

This was Adamari López.

By last, Adamari Lopez shared the final result, wearing a very different face with thicker and more defined eyebrows that surprised his followers.