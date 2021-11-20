Is another lockdown possible in Italy? The numbers for the return to the red zone

From the rise of Coronavirus cases around Europe the tension in Italian politics is perceivable by opening the newspapers. Many states are opting for generalized lockdowns such as Austria which has already decided and Germany which is thinking about it, given the exponential increase in cases. Italy, on the other hand, risks another lockdown?

In reality it seems that Italy is responding better than other European countries. Furthermore, the Bel Paese would risk – considering the current legislation – a lockdown only if the red zones were established.

To try to clarify things, let’s see in detail the thresholds in force for the shooting of the red zone and the respective restrictions.

When the red zone is triggered

There red zone shoot in the regions in whose territories the incidence



weekly of infections is equal to or greater than 150 cases per 100,000



inhabitants and, at the same time, both of the following conditions occur:

the employment rate of the beds in the medical area for patients with COVID-19 is more than 40 %;

the occupancy rate of the beds in intensive care for COVID-19 patients it is higher than 30 %.

As for the infections, the ISS, in its weekly monitoring published today 19 November 2021, writes that on average there are about 90 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants: the threshold is still quite far away.

As regards the intensive therapies, the employment rate is around 5.5 % of total seats. This fact too can comfort us. However, again from the monitoring, it is clear that the Italian regions are classified with a moderate risk, which does not mean that there is no risk.

The restrictions in the red zone

As for the displacements, in the red zone all movements are forbidden, except to be able to work, health problems or proven necessity. Therefore, one cannot move either within one’s own Region or within one’s own municipality: self-certification is required to make the permitted movements.

As regards the business, in the red zone the shops must remain closed. The only businesses that can open are those that sell basic necessities and that fall within the list of essential businesses, from which barbers and hairdressers (which previously could have opened) have been removed.

Bars and restaurants, on the other hand, they must remain closed but can work with take-away service and home deliveries. Takeaway is allowed for bars and pubs until 6pm and for restaurants until 10pm, while home deliveries have no time limits and can be made by shops at any time of the day.

With regard to the schools one remains in attendance until sixth grade. Dad is scheduled for the second and third grade and for high school.

Lockdown only for the unvaccinated?

Austria had announced a lockdown selective only for the unvaccinated, but has turned around by instituting a general closure for ten days and vaccination obligations starting from February.

In Italy, the request reached the government table by the governors of some regions. The request is that if the orange zone were to be triggered, the government should enact restrictive measures only for that portion of the population that did not want to get vaccinated.

The request has been studied by the executive but apparently has not been accepted: Draghi has declared that this hypothesis, for now, is not on the government table.