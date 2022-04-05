Is Anthony Mackie in the sequel?

The death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 he left the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) without one of the central pieces on which Phase 4 would be built. Along with the Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Stange the transition was to be made after the departure of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.. In this context, there were also Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackiewhose characters were the potential heirs to the coat of arms of the Captain America.

On The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally it was determined that sam wilson He was the one to carry on the legacy of steve rogers. While this had slipped towards the end of Avengers: Endgamethe series was presented to talk about that internal conflict that I had Sam, who seemed not quite sure if he was the one. Now, with this one in the past, it was confirmed that captain america 4 It will have him as the protagonist, but it would not be his next appearance.

As revealed, Anthony Mackie has first-hand information about the sequel to Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, which will hit the big screen in November this year. In an interview with AND! News made in the context of the delivery of the grammy awardsthe 43-year-old actor confirmed that the shooting of the film of the MCU finished its filming. This is more than promising, especially after all the problems with Letitia Wrightwho looked like she was going to be fired for her anti-vaccine stance.

“It’s going to be amazing, I promise you. It will be spectacular”assured Mackie in the interview with the aforementioned medium. There, in any case, she was in charge of clarifying his relationship with this new film by Marvel. “I’m not in that movie, huh. But I’ve seen it, I’ve been there. I have witnessed the work. I’m really excited for everyone to see the sequel. It is already done”. However, if you remember that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire lied for months about their involvement in Spider-Man: No way homeit would not be strange to see him in the sequel to Black Panther.

Why was Anthony Mackie at the Grammys?

Considering that her professional life is linked to the world of acting, it is strange to have seen Anthony Mackie at a music award ceremony. However, this has an explanation. Is that the artist was hired to be the host from the CMT Awards beside Kelsea Bellerini. The event will take place on April 11, so Mackie told that he was “doing work behind the scenes to find out what they will be like CMTs and what do I have to do”.