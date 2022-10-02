is being the most viewed of the weekend

As with its main rival Netflix, Amazon maintains a constant update of contents. The streaming service of the company founded by Jeff Bezos is the only one that can compete hand in hand with “the big red N” with the number of movies in its catalog. Netflix has almost 3,000 productions and Amazon 1,500. Even so, it is the only one that comes close to the numbers of the pioneering company in video on demand. The perfect example of the virality that Prime Video achieves is the most amazing thriller that is being the most watched this weekend: the appointed hour.

The synopsis is as follows: “An air traffic controller lives a chaotic life after he is nearly responsible for a collision between two planes caused by a mysterious light at 2:22 pm. This event leads him to meet a woman with whom everything seems to indicate her life has been intertwined for a long time.. The protagonist is called Dylan Branson and after beginning to investigate what is happening, that girl named Sara is in danger and will do everything in her power to save her.

Amazon’s most amazing thriller is directed by Paul Currie, a director who hasn’t shot a movie since A perfect day in 2004. He debuted in documentary film with Lionheart: The Jesse Martin Story. The cast is headed by Michiel Huisman, whom fans of Game of Thrones will remember him for being the second actor to play Daario Naharis. On Netflix she participated in the successful series The Curse of Hill House and on HBO Max, he was part of the cast of The Flight Attendant. Huisman, of Dutch origin, will also be in the next film by Zack Snyder, which is currently finishing filming. Teresa Palmer, Simone Kessel, Maeve Dermody, John Waters, Kerry Armstrong, Richard Davies, Zara Michaels, Mitchell Butel, Jessica Clarke, and Sam Reid They complete the main cast.

The script of the appointed hour signs it Nathan Parker. The writer is responsible for the opera prima of Duncan Jones, Moon and from the series the underground railway. Along with Parker, she co-writes Todd Stein, a screenwriter who was making his writing debut in addition to producing the story. Last year she wrote infinite.