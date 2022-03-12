Is Belinda still wearing the engagement ring that Nodal gave her? The truth behind the viral VIDEO

The controversy continues around the relationship (now non-existent) between the Mexican regional music singer, Christian Nodal and the businesswoman of Spanish origin, Belinda, who took over the conversation in recent weeks after they announced (each in their own way) the breakup of their relationship that was already in the process of being formalized.

In this context, the rain of rumors and theories about what really happened between the two began, without precise details being known to date about the reasons why Nodal and Belinda They are no longer together and have been the subject of talk between those who support their decision and those who want to know more about their breakup.

However, it seems that those who are not willing to continue with this theme are the celebrities themselves, and it is not for less, in recent years both were surrounded by the pink press after announcing their relationship and later their commitment to reach the altar.

And it is precisely this episode that has sparked rumors and questions about what is happening with the couple, and it turns out that the popular singer of “Neither Freud nor your mother” appeared on her social networks doing what she likes and what she is a professional, the modeling and advertising.

The truth about the video

The singer uploaded a video to her Instagram account @belindapop advertising a popular brand of smartphones, something nothing out of the ordinary and as we mentioned, an activity in which Belinda It is very good, however, something powerfully caught the attention of its fans and followers on social networks.

The ring with which Nodal closed his commitment to reach the altar and that has been the subject of “intense debates” on social networks and in entertainment programs, appears embellishing the hand of Belindawhich sparked doubts about the reasons why she still takes him with her or if the relationship between her and her has not ended. Nodal.

The truth is that the announcement was recorded weeks before they announced the breach (in November) and at that time the young singer proudly wore the jewel that has become the object of curiosity for knowing what will happen to her.

