Is Ben Affleck really done with Batman? Here is the social clue that gives fans hope [FOTO]

For some time now Ben Affleck made it clear that he was done with Batman and that the last time he will take on the role of the hero will be for the new film dedicated to Flashinterpreted by Ezra Miller and out in November 2022. In fact, the actor recently addressed the topic also starting from his previous appearance in Justice League and then continuing on his screenplay of The Batmanthanks to which he understood that he should have left room for those who deeply love that role.

In short, the actor does not seem willing to take on the role of the Dark Knight again, but the colleague who lends his face to the Scarlet Sprinter disagrees at all. In the last few days she has in fact shared an article by Variety on Affleck, in which the latter stresses once again that he is done with the DC hero; nothing strange so far, except that above he wrote a nice “Ha Ha Ha” in giant and fiery red characters, thus suggesting that the co-star of The Flash hasn’t ended with Bruce Wayne at all.

However, it is difficult to say what the future has in store, or Warner Bros, for the actor and for the cinecomics-loving public. It could be that the actor has signed up for more cameos in later works or that he is ready to return with a more meaningful presence. Certainly now the chapter The Batman it can be said to be finished, since the project has now been entrusted to Matt Reeves and that the film is already finished and out.

At this point, however, we could expect everything from the Studios; we cannot in fact forget that, until recently, too Michael Keaton he had firmly stated that he no longer intended to wear the costume of the Dark Knight, but finally chose to participate in two new projects – the aforementioned The Flash that in BatgirlHBO Max’s first stand-alone heroin stand-alone. Only time, therefore, will tell us if Affleck is really determined to move on or if he will eventually retrace his steps.

