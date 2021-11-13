Is Beyond Good & Evil 2 going to be canceled? New rumors are emerging

It has been a while since we heard about Beyond Good & Evil 2 and, despite Ubisoft’s assurances, many are worried about the future of the project. To confirm the concerns of the players are the tweets of a famous insider, who stated that the game is at risk of cancellation.

To spread this rumor is not just any insider but Tom Henderson, Twitter user who in recent times has published messages on several occasions that have anticipated more or less important announcements, especially those related to the Battlefield series.

Here are the words of the user:

“The game is going through a major crisis due to a lack of creative direction since the beginning of development, which has worsened since Michael Ancel’s resignation in September 2020. Making the situation worse is the fact that the game does not meet the requirements. Ubisoft requirements for future games. The project is described as a Skull & Bones 2.0 and, although it has not yet been officially canceled, the developers believe it is only a matter of time. “

It would therefore seem that the French company does not have big interests in proceeding with the development of the game and it is likely that the recent attention towards products with continuous support and free to play could push the executives to abandon the project, whose exit is far from near. It is obviously about information to be taken with a grain of salt, as there is no way to verify them.

Waiting for announcements from Ubisoft, we remind you that just a few weeks ago Ubisoft hired new programmers for Beyond Good & Evil 2.