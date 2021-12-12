Is Bitcoin a safe haven today?

Article by Caterina La Grotteria, financial consultant from Livorno

There are those who say that debt money, printed by central banks since 1971, when the dollar was unhooked from gold, has the hours numbered.

And then here comes that currency that no longer “leans” on a real good, precisely gold, but on a convention between human beings, who have accepted that type of currency in exchange for their work / time.

We are talking about Bitcoin which is also based on a convention between human beings allowing its price to be determined but with a big difference: while fiat money can be printed indefinitely and therefore subject to devaluation, as has already happened many times in history, there will be a finite number of Bitcoin, 21 million.

Hence a spontaneous reflection in line with current times, which precisely sees how Bitcoin as a non-inflationable currency.

Bitcoin, more and more safe haven

Because unlike previous booms, this bitcoin rally was triggered by some institutional investors and not by small savers. Not only that, some may also think that investing in Bitcoin now can be a move to invest in a defensive title against inflation. In this case, those who invest in Bitcoin are looking for an asset that retains its value over time and is not influenced by factors related to the real economy or monetary policy.

How did we get there?

The change of course was triggered about a year ago by PayPal, which has begun to accept it, allowing first the sale and then even the payments. From here a series of vicissitudes followed around the interest caused by the cryptocurrency, let’s see others:

today it is legal tender in El Salvador; Brazilian bank BTG Pactual will give its clients access to Bitcoin investments; in Europe, one of Switzerland’s two leading institutions, already has a cryptocurrency trading service that provides custody and trading services for digital assets; Mastercard has announced the launch of cryptocurrency-related payment cards across the Asia-Pacific region, through which users will be able to instantly convert their digital assets into traditional fiat money.

Future scenarios for bitcoin as a safe haven asset

Regarding how it was thought, Bitcoin is becoming a safe haven asset like gold, also even called digital gold. Conceived in this way, it can be perceived as a real safe-haven asset which, thanks to its scarcity, it is very likely that its price will still go up a lot.

What is certain is that the world of cryptocurrencies is not without risks, indeed. Bitcoin is a decentralized protocol that totally cancels human intervention and consequently there is the risk of assisting in the downgrade of the system itself from one day to the next. Therefore, its protagonism and that of cryptocurrencies in general is not taken for granted.

