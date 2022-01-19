Is Bitcoin losing “dominance” as a means of payment?

Bitcoin is losing “dominance” among the cryptocurrencies used as a means of payment.

Bloomberg reveals this, citing data disclosed by BitPay.

BitPay analysis

BitPay is one of the largest crypto payment processors in the world, and has revealed that in the course of 2021 the percentage of transactions handled in BTC dropped from 92% the previous year to 65%.

Therefore in 2021 Bitcoin was still by far the most used cryptocurrency by those who made crypto payments through BitPay, but with a sharp decline compared to 2020.

In second position in this special ranking it is positioned ETH, with 15% of payments, while the stablecoin as a whole they accounted for 13%. Of the remaining 7%, almost half of the transactions were made in Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Litecoin, or the cryptocurrencies added by BitPay in 2021.

The most significant increases were those relating to stablecoin, used for example by companies that use them to make cross-border payments, and ETH. Furthermore, the use of stablecoins increases when the prices of cryptocurrencies are overall in decline.

The decline of Bitcoin as a means of payment

However, according to what Bloomberg writes, with the increase in value of Bitcoin over the course of the year, many investors may have chosen to keep your BTC in your wallet, instead of spending it.

BitPay also reveals that often those who pay BTC to buy luxury goods, such as jewelry, watches, cars, boats and even gold. It should be noted that the company declares that in the course of 2021 the volume of transactions related to the purchase of luxury goods has risen up to 31% of the total volume, while the previous year was only 9%.

The company as a whole processes approx 66,000 transactions per month, equal to approximately 1 billion dollars a year.

The CEO Stephen Pair He also revealed that the company’s business is highly dependent on cryptocurrency prices, as when the value of cryptocurrencies falls, people tend to spend less. Despite this, as of November 2021 there has been no decline in BitPay transaction volumes, despite the recent drop in prices.

According to Pair, this anomaly could be due to the fact that more and more companies need to use these tools to make payments.

He also pointed out that PayPal’s entry into the crypto sector at the end of 2020 helped a lot because it convinced many companies to ask themselves whether to accept cryptocurrency payments or not.

However, it should also be remembered that the price of many cryptocurrencies during 2021 has risen much more than that of Bitcoin, therefore following the logic illustrated by Pair It is more than normal that altcoin payments have increased more than BTC payments.