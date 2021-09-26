Is Bitcoin mining even possible from home?

Source: Adobe / amixstudio

People could get a return on their initial investment from the profits mining within about a year.

within about a year. As mining difficulty rates increase and block reward competition increases, i miner households will find it increasingly difficult to make a profit.

households will find it increasingly difficult to make a profit. People can increase their chances of making mining profitable by joining a pool.

The mining of cryptocurrencies it’s big business. Only in April, when bitcoin (BTC) reached its all-time high of around USD 65,000, BTC miners generated nearly USD 3 billion in revenue from the sales of the coins they had earned through block rewards or transaction fees.

Such figures would lead most people to assume that Bitcoin mining is now largely reserved for large organizations, commercial entities with the resources to invest in building large plants capable of commanding a significant chunk of the huge. hashrate of Bitcoin, or computing power. However, opinion on this question is very mixed, with at least one miner – known on Twitter as burn the bridge (@econoalchemist) – who recently claimed that it is possible for people to mine BTC profitably from their own homes.

Told a Cryptonews.com that, even with relatively cheap ASIC miners, people can earn money at home by joining a pool. On the other hand, mining companies argue that Bitcoin mining will remain out of reach for the vast majority of individuals and that most people would be better off investing in a mining company if they wanted to share the profits.

Bitcoin mining from home

In mid-July, the econoalchemist, a member of the US-based Bitcoin community, shared data revealing that it’s actually possible to make money by mining Bitcoin from home, at least if you live in the United States and in an area of ​​the country with relatively low electricity costs. In particular, he suggested that it is cheaper to mine bitcoin on your own than buying BTC directly with USD.

Talking with Cryptonews.com, explained that contrary to what many might assume, Bitcoin mining at home is feasible for the average US resident.

“Several ASIC distributors are located in the United States, most homes have abundant power capacity, and the average kWh rate is $ 0.13,” he said.

According to the econoalchemist, an individual who operates a modest 80th ASIC mining unit with a fee of $ 0.13 / kWh can accumulate BTC for 57% below the current spot market price.

He further added that “continuing with this example means that over the course of a month, an individual would spend $ 327.60 on electricity running their ASIC and earn 0.016386 BTC, a value of $ 786.52.”

Econoalchemist pointed out that there is a range of more modest hardware options for anyone intrigued by mining.

“I recommend starting small with an S9 ASIC, these cost around USD 450 today and will produce 8,000 to 10,000 sat. [4,4 USD] per day. Next-generation ASICs will cost anywhere from $ 5,000 to $ 10,000 each right now, “he said.

He added that most people will get a return on their initial investment from mining profits in terms of USD and BTC within about a year, all other things being equal.

He also explained that “there are many variables that enter into these considerations such as the overall network hashrate, network difficulty, kWh rate, BTC market price, upfront costs, infrastructure requirements and are in constant evolution. But for the average US resident, there is a large buffer on both how low the price of BTC can drop and how high the network’s hashrate can go, before mining at home doesn’t make sense, “noting that explored these more detailed considerations in an article published in late July.

It’s not just that Bitcoin mining from home (via a mining pool) is cheaper than buying directly, but mining provides a way to get BTC without having to comply with regulations know-your-customer (KYC).

The econoalchemist said that “these regulations require users to attach their personal identities to their Bitcoin business, which exposes the individual to many risks such as third party data breaches, tax on unrealized capital gains and 6102-style confiscation. Bitcoin mining from home mitigates these risks associated with KYC, but there is another benefit in the fact that the average US resident can get more bitcoins for their money by mining from home than they can buy it through a risky one. DCA service [dollaro-costo medio] “.

Comments against Bitcoin mining from home

Not everyone agrees that Bitcoin mining from home is the best strategy for people.

Zach Bradford, CEO and president of CleanSpark, a Nevada-based energy technology company and Bitcoin mining company, said that “Bitcoin mining is increasingly out of reach for most domestic operations. Given the scarcity and purchasing power required to obtain new equipment, energy and infrastructure, home miners will largely have to rely on used equipment and colocation facilities. “

Bradford also noted that with increasing mining difficulty rates and increasing competition on block rewards, home miners will find it increasingly difficult to make a profit. He admitted that in some cases some miners may be able to perform reasonably well, but most will be priced outside the mining industry on average.

“I could imagine a scenario where someone is able to use blocked or excess renewable energy to increase access and reduce the cost of energy, but competitive mining machines would still be too expensive for most home operations.” he told Cryptonews.com.

Aside from these doubts, not everyone in the mining industry believes that Bitcoin mining is out of reach for the individual residing at home. For BitRiver CEO and founder Igor Runets, individuals increase their chances of making mining profitable by joining a pool.

He also told Cryptonews.com that “although the clients of our colocation services are mainly institutional mining companies, some of our clients are actually pools of individuals who pool their resources to obtain wholesale prices from both machine vendors. than from the data center that provides hosting for those machines. Someone with modest means could also join such pools to get the most out of their resources. “

Opinions are also mixed as to whether domestic mining has been in decline in recent years or is at least experiencing a modest recovery as knowledge of its feasibility spreads.

Bradford said it “has declined in tandem with the growth of large, well-funded companies around the world that are now mining. […] Mining equipment is so specialized now that it is often out of reach for do-it-yourselfers and home miners. “

On the other hand, the econoalchemist suggested that based on what he has witnessed since late 2020, home mining has actually increased.

“Until [il blogger/esperto di Bitcoin] Diverter wrote Mining For The Streets, the narratives on domestic mining were negative; “It’s too expensive to mine from home,” “You can’t compete with industrial-sized miners,” “You’d better buy bitcoin from an exchange,” he said.

Since reading Diverter’s article, the econoalchemist has written his guide to home mining, which he says has helped spread knowledge about mining and has given people enough confidence to solve common mining problems on their own. example too much noise and heat).

He also said that there is currently “Steve Barbour designing the black box container, Matt Odell showing home mining on his Citadel Dispatch podcast (episodes 31 and 38) and people like CoinHeated that take immersion cooling to the next level “.

Taking a view somewhere in the middle of both poles, Igor Runets said that while home-based mining has grown along with the popularity of cryptocurrencies since the launch of Bitcoin, industrial-scale mining has grown much faster and accounts for the most. part of Bitcoin mining around the world.

“This is not only because of the growing economic infeasibility on small-scale mining, but also because of the growing noise and heat challenges for home operations,” he said.

Additionally, there is a new service, launched this week by Compass Mining, a US-based online marketplace for Bitcoin mining hardware and hosting. Referred to as At-Home Mining, it is described as a direct-to-consumer service that enables the purchase of Bitcoin mining equipment for the home, with an ASIC mining machine being delivered to them, allowing customers to mine Bitcoin without having to pay additional costs for the hosting structure.

Tips for aspiring home miners

Assuming you’d like to try home mining for yourself, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

First of all, join a mining pool, as finding a block is extremely unlikely if you are mining on your own.

The econoalchemist stated that “personally, I like SlushPool; it’s super easy to set up, they have a great mobile app so I can monitor my ASICs while I’m on the go, and they’re not part of the Bitcoin Mining Council. By joining a pool, you will see the mining rewards arrive every day. “

Second, you need to be aware that scammers might try to exploit your desire to acquire mining hardware. Fortunately, there are some more reliable channels you can use to find equipment.

The econoalchemist explained that “it uses the Telegram channel for verified listings on the hardware market. MineFarmBuy e Kaboom Racks they are reputable distributors and often post ads there. Even if the listing has a minimum order quantity (MOQ), please feel free to contact the seller, they will often consolidate several small orders to reach their MOQ. “

On the other hand, Zach Bradford suggested that most people would be better off investing in a reputable mining company.

It says, “Do your research. Find a company that fits your values […] Settling down at home is probably prohibitive for most people at this point. But there are many ways to get involved in building and supporting the Bitcoin blockchain. “

____

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

To know more:

– How Bitcoin Mining Might Help Nations With Domestic Energy Production

– The EU evaluates “climate-friendly crypto assets”

– Bitcoin’s Hashpower Estimate Up, Transaction Fee Revenue Estimate Down

– Biden’s plan would redo the US electricity system

– ETH Miners: Ages 9 and 14 earn $ 30,000 per month

– What it’s like to mine Bitcoin as a full-time job and how much you earn