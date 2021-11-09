Is Bitcoin Mining Worth It? Let’s do the math

Once again it’s time to talk about the mine Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies in general, if this practice is worthwhile or not and what could be the reasons that push to launch into this world.

Obviously with the explosion of this business and crypto, there has been a real one rush to mining hardware, with some people who have profited and others just rip-offs.

To put a stop to this discussion, the only way is to go to analyze some numbers around through the sites that deal with calculating the profit of the pioneers of digital gold.

Here you have the opportunity to get an idea of how useful it can actually be to buy equipment, investing money and time in a new and unknown world.

As always there are a thousand nuances and facets to the general theory but, since it is impossible to deal with the specific case, at least a good general discourse can still be useful.

From here on, it will then be up to the individual to understand what his actual possibilities are, whether it is convenient or not and the reasons (if there are any) to start mining Bitcoin.

The advice is always to give up the opinion of cousins ​​and friends who boast big profits because, on balance, it is difficult for them to have really made them.

In this video by I’ll explain it to you they teach what Bitcoin is and how it works.

Is Bitcoin Mining Worth It?

Obviously it is right to start with the parent company and try to establish self Bitcoin mining is cheaper than any of the other cryptocurrencies.

To immediately take away some of the hopes of all those who aspire to become miners, it is fair to say that Btc is definitely the most difficult crypto to mint ever.

This is because, being also the most popular, its network attracts new miners every day who only add to the difficulty of the system.

The blockchain proof of work (those that allow mining through hardware, of which Bitcoin is the first exponent) to maintain their security over time they need to increase the difficulty of the code on which they are based.

This implies that, all the computers that run it will have to pump more and more megabytes of power in order to continue to be relevant in the system.

If at difficulty level 1 a laptop manages to perform 10 operations per hour and earn 1 Btc thanks to the work done, when the difficulty rises to 2 it is likely that it will only be able to do 2.5 operations in the same time.

This is because in ratio is not directly proportional but exponential, adding a factor of no small importance to the final calculation.

To stay relevant in the field of mining, you need a constant updating of your equipment, under penalty of loss of the necessary power and, consequently, of profits.

To this must then be added the electricity price constantly increasing and variable from area to area but which, at least in Italy, has prices such as to represent a significant obstacle.

If you take one of the best mining tools out there, the Bitmain Antminer S19J 110Th and connects it to the classic electricity grid with a current price of around 0.2 Euro per Kw / h, you can expect a net revenue of around 16 Euro per day.

This wouldn’t be too bad if it weren’t for the fact that the machine has a cost of almost 13,000 Euros, which would be repaid in over 800 days.

All this provided that the difficulty does not increase (which is impossible) going to upset the calculation and extending the times to see real revenues up to infinity.

So is mining Bitcoin worthwhile? Absolutely not unless you can invest astronomical sums, have free electricity and can afford to upgrade your equipment.

Is mining Ethereum instead of Bitcoin worth it?

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency by total capitalization, which is engaged in a continuous run-up to the top of the group to which it has been close several times.

Its basic concept is very similar to that of Bitcoin, as it can be “easily” undermined by participating in the proper functioning of the network and performing user operations.

Obviously this makes it clear right away that you will be faced with same problems that have encountered before, with an increase in difficulty and high-performance hardware to be taken into due account.

Going to fish a Innosilicon A10 Pro 500Mh, a digital mining machine that costs over 10,000 Euros and by connecting it to the classic network, it would be possible to have a daily profit of about 23 Euros.

Much better than Bitcoin even counting the (perhaps) slightly lower price of the equipment and a balanced budget obtainable in “just” 407 days.

Again assuming that, in the meantime, the difficulty has remained the same instead of growing as it usually does, which makes Eth mining quite utopian.

Not only, Ethereum will complete the transition from proof of work to proof of stake in the near future, changing its operating dynamics and therefore also those of mining.

So, even on the second most famous coin in the world, it is good to pull a substantial cross on it and put your soul in peace, at least until the transition to the POS.

Which cryptocurrency is worth mining?

If we remain in the context of the proof of work, those cryptocurrencies that can be mined like Bitcoin, it is worthwhile to understand right away that this is not a “little fish” business

Major crypto offering this system require hardware that is too expensive and very inexpensive to be able to be extracted, but one could also think of betting on other less expensive ones.

Here obviously another risk factor takes over, also present on the previous ones but which tends to worsen much more when it refers to coins that are not exactly the best of the best.

The price volatility of these coins is usually infinitely greater than the others, which entails being able to end up with half-day earnings from day to night.

It is no coincidence that the whole world aims to mine Bitcoin or Ethereum leaving out Monero or other similar cryptocurrencies, because it is obvious that it is worth betting on the winning horses.

Obviously no one forbids spending thousands of Euros for an ASIC and setting out to mine Ravecoin, who knows that one day we can become a billionaire thanks to this.

But does it really make sense to take the risk of investing in expensive hardware to extract a coin from the dubious future and with head-turning price jolts?

This is an answer that only the single individual can give because, surely, at the beginning there will have been as many Bitcoin skeptics who have preferred to use the hardware to play Goat simulator rather than extract Btc.

Is it worth mining some crypto?

The answer is certainly yes, rather! It can be safely said that it is convenient to mine most crypto together with Bitcoin, however, everything lies in starting from the right premises.

If you want to aim for crypto proof of work, then high-performance hardware, cheap energy and a few shovelfuls of money to get started are the rule.

But there are also other realities that do not foresee having to whip the PC to extract cryptocurrencies, such as proof of stake.

The proof of stake (like Cardano or Binance) are based on the principle that, to become validators, it is necessary to hold and block a large amount of native tokens on the blockchain.

Which means having to buy a certain amount of ADA (Cardano) and block them by obtaining interest (thus undermining) in order to carry out the routine operations of the chain and participate in voting on decisions.

These are just an existing type of alternatives to POW, but that doesn’t mean they are the only ones.

There are cryptocurrencies that can be mined through gaming, playing and getting tokens as a reward for hours spent nerding hard.

Obviously, you won’t get huge rewards every game, but if you put in the effort you can get great monthly income just by playing video games.

Still other coins can be mined through the use of devices such as routers or hard drives, opening up interesting scenarios for those who like to take new paths and experiment.

There are also broswer like Brave that offer rewards in the platform token in exchange for the display of targeted ads in the corner of the screen, without effort or hassle.

Going through various projects, you could then discover new and very interesting methods to mine cryptocurrencies that are not Bitcoin, so it is worth doing in-depth research.

The world of mining is constantly growing just like the crypto sector, which involves the release of news and new possibilities every day for those who love to be informed.

Being today only at the dawn of blockchains, it is really interesting and stimulating to fantasize about where, sooner or later, this revolutionary technology will be able to go.