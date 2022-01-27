Is Bitcoin Ready for the Rebound? The word to the experts

Bitcoin certainly did not start 2022 in the best way: prices have fallen since the beginning of the year more than 20% and hit half-year lows, dropping below the $ 34,000 mark.

The declines that affected the first crypto asset in terms of capitalization have also shown their effects on the rest of the market, given that at the same time the Altcoins have lost a total of one trillion dollars.

Although Bitcoin would seem to follow a bearish trend, at least in the short term, the bad performances would not be enough to move some analysts who express confidence in an upcoming rebound in the price of BTC and the surpassing of the current all-time highs in 2022.

According to the opinion of others, however, in the next few days the crypto could test lower supports than the current ones.

What is driving Bitcoin to rise?

As anticipated, the sharp drop in prices was not enough to change the expectations of several traders, who are confident in the rebound in the price of Bitcoin.

Among these also the CEO of the Swiss bank Seba Bank AG Guido Buehler, who believes that BTC can still gain a lot of ground in 2022. The manager said he expects a value of around $ 75,000 by the end of the year, it follows that in the coming months a gradual return to pre-crash levels should be observed.

To favor the continuation of the trend bullish would be one element in particular: the adoption of the crypto asset by the institutional investors. The opinion of the head of Seba Bank is therefore in line with that expressed by other spokesmen of important international credit institutions.

Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals founder Ric Edelman emphasized that recent sell-offs are not to be read in a negative way, as a crypto asset like Bitcoin has always been subject to similar cyclical turmoil. The expert concluded by stating that the long-term forecast for BTC remains bullish.

Yet another reassurance about the rise of the cryptocurrency also came from the investment management company Ark Invest, whose CEO Cathie Wood has always been optimistic about the long-term exploit of the crypto. Based on the company’s recent press releases, a resumption of the bullish trend could be expected within the middle of the year.

That’s why Bitcoin can hit new lows

The hypothesis that sees the value of BTC fall below the psychological threshold of $ 30,000 finds the support of some experts, who expect a stabilization around the levels already tested during the summer of last year.

In the opinion of Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone, the new half-year low that the cryptocurrency could touch would be in the price range between $ 29,000 and $ 29,900, values ​​that had acted as support at a very important moment for the entire market. cryptocurrency: the introduction of Chinese bans on mining and trading of digital currencies. The manager clarified that once these levels are reached, a rapid return of prices above $ 30,000 is likely to be expected.

Recently also the US investment bank Morgan Stanley provided a forecast regarding the continuation of the trend bearish of BTC, although it has not specified what the expected price range may be in the coming weeks. His analysts limited themselves to pointing out how the Federal Reserve’s plans to curb inflation in the United States can negatively impact the movements of Bitcoin and the entire market.