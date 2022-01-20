Is Bitcoin ready to rebound or just liquidating?

While Tuesday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) retreated below the $ 42,000 range, four analysts and expert traders voiced their views on the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap.

What happened

Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst based in Amsterdam, told his more than 561,000 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin is still seeking support; meanwhile the levels corresponding to longer time frames are still holding.

van de Poppe believes that although the area around the level of USD 41,300 is important for Bitcoin, probably will see some cryptocurrency retest the lower areas before bouncing.

The area at $ 41.3K is an important area for #Bitcoinalthough I’m assuming we’ll see some retests taking place on the lower regions (most likely scenario before reversing). pic.twitter.com/coTJ1Flh37 – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 18, 2022

The cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen noted on his YouTube channel that Bitcoin has had a systematic and local downtrend for the past couple of months.

Cowen believes that investors should look for a rounded bottom and a “huge shadow of capitulation” to kick off the next and lasting uptrend of cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency analyst Altcoin Sherpa he said to his over 165,000 followers on Twitter who is still waiting for a “big clearance candle”, followed by a slow weakening of Bitcoin.

$ BTC: Here’s my video on #Bitcoin and how I think that the bottom will form. I’m still waiting for a liquidation candle followed by a slow grind down. Unsure of where the bottom is; either here, 37k, or 35k. In short, I have no idea. https://t.co/yv9JGP0HuS – Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) January 18, 2022

“The key to looking for a bottom is some sort of eventual downside before another attrition and then recovery,” the analyst said, adding that he hopes for a bottom for BTC at $ 37,000.

As stated, the crypto analyst Justin Bennett Bitcoin still expects to rebound 20-30% from the $ 40,000 area in the coming weeks.

$ BTC holding above $ 42k despite the weakness from stocks. I’m still anticipating a 20-30% bounce from the $ 40k area. Just a matter of time, IMO. – Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) January 18, 2022

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 1.8% daily to $ 41,310.66.