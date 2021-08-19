Is Bitcoin Really “Economic Freedom?”





The creator of Bitcoin controls five percent of the entire supply of Bitcoin. Bitcoin was created to promote democracy and economic freedom. However, the token is centralized as only a few people are in control of it.

Cryptocurrency has yet to replace or bypass the banking system

Bitcoin has allowed decentralized finance to emerge, as an open, global alternative to the traditional financial system. While the idea is appealing to many, it raises the question of whether it is truly decentralized and can deliver on its promises of economic freedom.

A movement of activist cryptographers, known as cypherpunks, has been discussing online about how to get “economic freedom” from the central banking system. This is done by creating an anonymous and decentralized virtual currency through cryptography.

Bitcoin realized its dream on Halloween 2008, when banks were in the midst of one of their worst crises. A pseudonymous person (or group of people) under the name of Satoshi Nakamoto introduced “a peer-to-peer version of electronic money” based on a consensus protocol (computer) rather than relying on the banking system.

Mining is the process that creates Bitcoin. The Bitcoin network is made up of participants who compete to solve a mathematical puzzle that requires large amounts of electricity. Bitcoin transactions are recorded in chunks when verified by the network.

The winner (the miner) is the first person to solve the puzzle. These blocks are stored in the distributed ledger known as the Bitcoin blockchain. Bitcoin is awarded to the miner who solves the problem.

The reward of Bitcoin mining

In 2009, the reward for mining a block was 50 Bitcoins, while by 2020 the reward is 6.25 Bitcoins. Nakamoto had mined around 1.1 million bitcoins before disappearing in 2011. He was able to control around five percent of all bitcoins.

Bitcoin is often compared to gold due to its scarcity. Its total supply was limited to 21,000,000 Bitcoins. One of the reasons the United States is the leading economic powerhouse is its majority ownership of gold: it holds just over 4% of the world’s total gold supply.

Nakamoto’s ownership of five percent of the entire supply of Bitcoin means he has a larger percentage of Bitcoin than the US has in gold. As cryptocurrency professor Matthew Greene noted, Satoshi Nakamoto has the potential to play a pivotal role in politics. Bitcoin will become more important than gold if it is not a country or a public institution.

Are the ideals behind the creation of Bitcoin true?

The question is whether it is purely coincidental that Nakamoto is the single largest owner of Bitcoin or whether this fact proves that the cypherpunk movement is simply shifting from one form of control to another.

While Bitcoin may seem attractive, Bitcoin is unlikely to replace fiat currencies or provide the economic freedom and democracy some people desire. While Nakamoto seems uninterested in taking a public role in Bitcoin ownership, his conduct should raise serious questions as to whether it is a decentralized system.

Bitcoin mining today is much more difficult than it was during Bitcoin’s early days. Professional mining centers are now centralizing Bitcoin mining, especially in China and other countries where electricity is cheaper.

Is Nakamoto’s Bitcoin-based system a way to achieve “economic freedom?”

It is not exactly. So long as the network is open to all and allows anyone to transact without having a bank account, it is often said that Bitcoin is like a bank in your pocket.

However, the Bitcoin network is based on the internet and in countries like India, half of the population still does not have access to it. The same banking system that Bitcoin was created to bypass will soon allow customers to purchase Bitcoin through their bank accounts.

The history of Bitcoin is not unique. Nakamoto may have carried out the Bitcoin “experiment” to temporarily confuse existing monetary systems and cypherpunks may have found the perfect leader in Nakamoto. They cannot pretend that Bitcoin is everyone’s idea for democracy and economic freedom.