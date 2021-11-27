Is Bitcoin Sentiment Disconnected From Reality? BTC at $ 53,000 causes ‘extreme fear’ among traders

Bitcoin (BTC) has stabilized at around $ 55,000 after losing $ 6,000 in a single day, but sentiment in the crypto market is still in shock.

According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the fear recorded on November 27 is the strongest since the last days of September.

Crypto sentiment collapses into “extreme fear”

The Fear & Greed indicator, which analyzes a set of factors to calculate a standardized sentiment score for crypto markets between 1 and 100, currently stands at 21.

Friday left its mark on the benchmark, halving the score in just 24 hours from its previous level of 47.

This decline shows that sentiment has gone from “neutral” to “extreme fear,” completely skipping the “fear” zone.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

While being one expected reaction, the emotional turmoil of market participants is becoming a source of amusement for some well-known figures in the industry.

Investor and entrepreneur Alistair Milne indicated that “extreme fear” is hardly an appropriate reaction with BTC / USD at $ 54,000. In fact, the last time Bitcoin’s spot price visited these levels in mid-October, Fear & Greed measured 78, fully in “extreme greed” territory.

“So much fear and we’re at $ 54,000. Incredible,” summed up.

On September 30, the last time the Index hit 21/100, BTC / USD was around $ 43,800 on Bitstamp.

BTC / USD daily chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Complete reset of funding rates

As Cointelegraph reported, the most recent and profound phase of the BTC correction came as traders’ behavior on exchanges remained curiously upbeat.

Funding rates, still positive despite Friday’s drop, show that the market anticipates a rapid recovery.

Related: Bitcoin reverses ‘bear market’ to $ 53,500 as fear spreads over coronavirus ‘Nu’ variant

At the time of writing, however, it appears that the brief visit to the low of $ 53,500 was enough to reset the mood. Funding rates have now returned to normal levels and show no bullish trends.

Bitcoin funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

As noted this week by analyst firm Delphi Digital, funding rates remain lower than in the first half of 2021, and this could signal the lack of general direction.

“Funding rates continue to be low in the futures markets. It could be a sign that shorter-term leveraged traders are still undecided from a directional point of view,” they explained researchers on Twitter.