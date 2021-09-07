Is Bitcoin The Currency That Finances Terrorism? – The Cryptonomist

For some time there has been discussion about the use that is made of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for terrorism or criminal purposes. They are innumerable cases of ransomware (malware that restricts access to a user’s systems and data and requires payment of a ransom to make them accessible again) such as the one that happened recently to the Lazio region, to which it was requested by hacker a ransom in Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrencies used for wallets of fundamentalist groups

Some states such as Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and North Korea would use the cryptocurrencies to circumvent the tough embargo promoted by the international community.

The characteristics of substantial anonymity cryptocurrencies are perfectly suited to those who want to commit illegal activities.

The fact that the proselytism of terrorism, especially that of an Islamic matrix, is currently also carried out online, makes digital currencies a useful tool also for the financing of these criminal activities.

On 6 July, the Leicester police arrested an Islamic jihad supporter, Hisham Chaudhary, accused of sending thousands of dollars in Bitcoin to a terrorist group operating in Syria.

In 2020, Israeli authorities discovered a cryptographic address linked to Hamas the Palestinian terrorist group, of a virtual Bitcoin wallet in which they would have converged in about two years 28 million dollars, most likely used to finance terrorist activities of the group

Anonymity and speed of transfer are the weapons that Bitcoin offers to criminals and terrorists

According to some estimates made by the University of Sidney, it is estimated that about 43% of Bitcoin transactions are used for activities related to the criminal world (about 72 billion dollars).

Rob Wainwright, the former director of Europol, recently stated that cryptocurrencies comprise around 3 – 4 billion euros, about three to 4% of the illicit proceeds laundered annually in Europe alone.

Latin America and the Caribbean hosted the first major international scandal money laundering in 2013, with the laundering of $ 6 billion of illicit drug-related transactions, investment fraud and data theft.

The interest of global Islamic terrorist groups such as Daesh or Al Qaeda, in the field of cryptocurrencies is not in its infancy; have begun to analyze and encourage their use since the first introduction of this modern financial instrument In the market.

The fact that the transfers are anonymous and immediate makes the financing of criminal or terrorist activities perfect, which before the invention of Bitcoin used a network that equally guaranteed anonymity, Hawala, but it was nonetheless more expensive and slower than is the transfer of money through cryptocurrencies.

Special units and laws to combat illicit bitcoin funding

Financial and police authorities are increasingly focusing on investigating criminal activities financed by digital currencies. In 2019 the United States to address this increase in the use of cryptocurrencies by terrorist groups, they have created an ad hoc law that has given shape to a Financial Tchnology task Force, just to track down suspicious money movements.

In 2019 Australia passed the “Anti-Money Laundering And Counter Terrorism Financing Act”, which for the first time has created a technology task force that has to deal with tracking movements of money in digital currency. Similar structures were created in Korea, Great Britain and Estonia.

A new autonomous section of cybersecurity it should soon take shape in our country with a section dedicated to the world of cryptocurrencies and its potential criminal uses.