Is Bitcoin the gold of the 21st century?

After breaking several records in recent weeks, Bitcoin is well on its way to becoming thegold of the futureinvestment experts say. The precious metal, which could reach record prices this year, will not be replaced that easily, however.

JPMorgan’s expert strategists they wrote that the competition of Bitcoin with gold it has already begun. Given the large financial investment in gold and its consequent crowding as an “alternative” currency, this implies a great long-term advantage for Bitcoin.

So is Bitcoin the new gold? The answer is not simple, especially after the surge in gold that is soared to over $ 1,900 an ounce , the highest price in a long time. Likewise, the price of the cryptocurrency continued to fluctuate.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, governments and central banks have injected billions of dollars as stimulus into their pandemic-ravaged economies. This attracted investors to both gold and cryptocurrency as they were looking for investments safe from potential inflation.

Bitcoin and gold compared

L’real-world use of precious metal it is concretely visible around us in the form of coins, jewels and other decorative objects. Furthermore, thegold has a long history behind it in support of it. Critics of Bitcoin have more emphasized that the lack of intrinsic valueor is it one of its biggest weaknesses.

Gold is a versatile and immutable asset which many investors consider less risky than equities. Bitcoin’s price is expected to rise fivefold – up to $ 146,000 per coin – to match the $ 575 billion global valuation of private gold wealth held in gold bars, coins or exchange-traded funds, JPMorgan claims.

“Anything eventually becomes a store of value if everyone agrees that it is“Joseph Edwards, head of research at Enigma Securities, told DW. Millennials and Generation Z looking at Bitcoin see something that has lasted over a decade and has continued to recover from all the shocks related to the market. This is why they particularly appreciate it and are eager to invest in it.

A survey by the international financial advisory group deVere found that more than two-thirds of its millennial clients believe that buy bitcoin and bitcoin in general is preferable to gold as a safe haven asset.

Bitcoin is millennial gold

Although Bitcoin has always had some of the properties of money, how to be portable and divisible, it took some time, says Edwards, for it to prove to have other qualities, such as durability. Bitcoin took 12 years, but it has proven to be durable.

ThinkMarkets online brokerage analyst Fawad Razaqzada agrees with the characterization of Bitcoin as “millennial gold“.

For DW, with a fixed supply and growing demand, the Bitcoin can certainly be considered something precious.

According to Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at trading group Oanda, the cryptocurrency is benefiting from a steady wave of institutional interest that is accelerating its mainstream acceptance.

In 2020, the ability to purchase fractions of a unit of Bitcoin allowed access to the cryptocurrency to a wider audience, and payment services company PayPal allowed account holders to complete online transactions using virtual currency. .

Skepticism about Bitcoin’s future remains strong, however, says Moya, “no one wants to get in the way of the many billionaires who occupy high positions”.

Many expect Bitcoin’s price to correct in the coming months, with investors selling as prices go high. For this Moya and others still foresee a strong year for gold. DW said “Gold is likely to benefit from safe haven flows as the current winter wave of COVID will force governments to provide more restrictive measures.”

Razaqzada predicts maximum records for the yellow metal, indicating “continued growth in the supply of cheap central bank money”. “Furthermore, the demand for gold jewelry is expected to increase as the world economy recovers from the pandemic,” he said.

Liquidity is the key

It is clear that gold has been around for too long and cannot disappear anytime soon, but in this case, the past may be less important than the future.

Edwards argues that we no longer live in a world where we feel comfortable being illiquid, Bitcoin is now the most liquid asset on the planet.

For this reason, other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum , Bitcoin’s main rival, grow in popularity and value. Several central banks are also making progress towards developing their own digital currencies.

“[Bitcoin] does it have the longevity of gold? Of course not, but it doesn’t matter “, Edwards continued, making a comparison with the Internet:” The modern Internet is, in reality, maybe 15 years old, 20 at the most, and no one at this point can think of a world without the Internet “.