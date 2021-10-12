Is Bitcoin the new Tulipomania? The comparison does not hold up

Comparing Bitcoin (BTC) to the Dutch tulip bulb bubble only perpetuates a fallacy. Technology evolves faster than nature, and decentralized networks are more financially useful than a bouquet. Bitcoin is a technology, tulips are plants, and no discerning person would consider the comparison valid.

Tulipomania, a market bubble dating back to the 17th century in which the price of these flower bulbs rose due to speculation by Dutch investors, resulted in a serious collapse. Prices exceeded the average annual income at the time by six times. The rarest bulbs have become some of the most expensive items on the planet.

Even though the Bitcoin network has been in existence since 2009, the comparison with the tulip bubble has been repeated until exhaustion. Last February, the British economist and board member of the European Central Bank recalled about Bitcoin: “three hundred years ago, people put money into tulips because they believed they were an investment.“

Tulipomania

Quite often, critics of Bitcoin use Tulipomania to justify their short-sighted expectations. The tulip bubble stories were popularized by Scottish journalist Charles Mackay in his 1841 book Memoirs of Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds. As Mackay wrote, “a tempting golden bait hung in front of the people, and one after another they rushed to the tulips, like flies on honey.“The journalist continues:”nobles, citizens, peasants, mechanics, sailors, servants, maids, even chimney sweeps tried their hand at tulips.When the tulip bubble burst in 1637, however, Mackay explains that the Dutch economy took a hit.

While the absurdity of the situation makes it an interesting story, researchers have revealed that Mackay’s description of Tulipomania may not be true. This version of events, in particular, is unsupported by historians. Anne Goldgar, Professor of Modern History at King’s College London and author of Tulipmania: Money, Honor and Knowledge in the Dutch Golden Age, explains why Mackay’s version doesn’t add up.

“It’s a great story because it makes people look stupid,“Points out Goldgar, pointing out that even a serious economist like John Kenneth Galbraith has repeated Mackay’s description in A Short History of Financial Euphoria:

“But the idea that Tulipomania caused a great depression is completely false. As far as I know, it hasn’t caused any real effect on the economy. “

The dot-com bubble

In addition to the tulip craze in the Netherlands, bull markets in the blockchain sector are often labeled as dot-com-like bubbles. Although inaccurate, this is a better comparison. In all its forms, including crypto, DeFi or non-fungible tokens, the internet of money has not yet entered a bubble or has demonstrated all its applications. We are in the mid-nineties in the equivalent of the dot-com era, far from the bubble phase.

Furthermore, the impact of the dot-com bubble on humanity was far less than the impact of the internet, a pattern the blockchain will most likely follow, especially compared to tulip bulbs. Previous bull markets in the crypto sector have had far more significant implications than simply rising prices. In 2013, the world recognized that Bitcoin exists. In 2017 and 2018, he realized that cryptocurrencies exist. Given that far too many projects launched in 2017 turned out to be scams (many projects aimed only at raising funds), this period is nothing more than a preview of what’s to come.

No correspondence with Tulipomania

The recent bull market of 2020-2021, the first since the initial coin offerings (ICO) craze, was not the big bull market that many expected. Instead, as in 2017-2018, it showed what the future might look like, pushing blockchain even more into the spotlight.

During the next bull market, probably in a couple of years, major institutions will incorporate DeFi and crypto. This process has already begun. Meanwhile, FAANG employees (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google) understand the situation and quit en masse, aiming to expand the crypto landscape with intuitive products. Anyone in the financial sector should explore DeFi and think, “I’ll lose my job if I’m not careful.Earlier, the Winklevoss twins said that each FAANG company will have its own crypto project, a process known as hyperbitcoinization.

This exodus to DeFi suggests that blockchain is the future of fintech, not just a bubble. It’s still too early. During the dot-com boom, many in the tech industry started leaving the companies they worked for and developing their ideas, revolutionizing the user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) typical of those years. Subsequent improvements in UX and UI design have simplified the internet to bring it to every home. Brilliant blockchain programmers and developers are pushing the boundaries in numerous ways, but few are still pushing the boundaries of UX and UI. This is the next step.

Since UX and UI blockchain are not particularly user-friendly, the media institution is still unable to adopt and integrate the system into their pre-existing processes. Talents from Silicon Valley and Wall Street who continue to enter the crypto universe will take new steps forward. Top-notch funds and projects are thinking about how to improve UX and UI for upcoming blockchain products.

When tech-savvy realizes blockchain is the future, they will bring unique skills that push the boundaries of UX and UI to the crypto-powered internet. As in the dot-com era, technology will become easier to use and appear more regularly in daily life.

