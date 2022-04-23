ads

It was the crime wave that rocked Hollywood. Over a 10-month period, a host of stars fell victim to a series of robberies in the Hollywood Hills, with the thieves making off with around $3m (£2.3m) in cash, jewellery, art and clothing from designer.

But the culprits were not professional thieves, and these were not 11 oceanheists in the purest style meticulously planned and executed. Instead, the thieves were a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers, using social media to identify when stars would be out of town and their homes would be empty.

Now this amazing true story will be told in a three-part series on Channel 4, the shining ring. The Bling Ring was one of the names given to the group when their heists first made headlines, along with The Burglar Bunch and the Hollywood Hills Burglars.

It’s not the first time his exploits have been captured on film. A 2011 TV movie, too the shining ringdramatized her story, just like a 2013 movie, too the shining ringdirected by Sofia Coppola and with Harry Potter star Emma Watson playing one of the gang.

But while those films fictionalized their exploits, including changing the names of gang members, and were criticized for taking a Hollywood-style approach to the truth, the Channel 4 documentary version goes to great lengths to uncover the truth. TRUE.

With interviews with gang members, as well as with police officers and other experts, the shining ring aims to give the definitive account of how a group of teenagers terrorized Hollywood and left stars wondering if they were next.

Most of the gang was from the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, where median incomes are more than double the American average. Rachel Lee, the ringleader, had won a creative arts scholarship despite being kicked out of another high school, and she was said to be obsessed with reality TV.

She had become friends with Nick Prugo when he started high school, after his own expulsion, where Diana Tamayo was student body president. Lee and Prugo apparently bonded over her interest in fashion and celebrities. Alexis Neiers and Courtney Ames were part of Lee’s circle, while Roy Lopez worked with Ames at a restaurant. Ames’s boyfriend, Johnny Ajar, sold some of the stolen items, but he is not believed to have been involved in any of the thefts.

The gang used social media to discover their victims’ schedules and Google Maps to find the best routes to their properties. His first victim, in October 2008, was socialite and hotel heiress Paris Hilton, apparently targeted because the gang thought she was likely to leave cash lying around and leave the door open.

His door just so happened to be unlocked, though the gang had found his key under a doormat anyway. Clothing and personal items were taken, Lee rifled through Hilton’s belongings while Prugo acted as lookout.

They were to return to the Hilton home at least four more times, though it was only when Lopez stole around $2 million in jewelry, cash and clothing that she realized she had been robbed.

Over the next 10 months, the gang robbed the homes of a list of celebrities, including Orlando Bloom, Megan Fox, and her then-boyfriend, beverly hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green; boss actress Rachel Bilson and reality star Audrina Patridge, some of them on more than one occasion. The gang gained access through open gates, through security fences and, in one robbery, Tamayo crawled through a pet gate.

But it was breaking into Lindsay Lohan’s house in August 2009 that brought them down. Prugo’s image was captured by a surveillance camera. He was tracked down, quickly confessed, and police scoured his social media to identify other gang members.

Although all of the Bling Rings initially pleaded not guilty, they eventually changed their pleas to no contest, accepting their conviction but not admitting guilt.

Lee, the alleged mastermind, received the harshest sentence of four years, even though he served only 16 months. Prugo served one year of his two-year sentence, while Neiers served 30 days of a 180-day sentence.

Ajar, who also has not contested the sale of cocaine and possession of a firearm, a pistol taken from the home of Brian Austin Green, served just under a year of a three-year sentence. Tamayo, Ames and López were sentenced to probation, and Tamayo and Ames were also ordered to do community service.

The gang has since gone their separate ways and has largely tried to avoid the spotlight. Lee trained as a hairdresser, while Neiers became a counselor at a drug rehab center. Ames went back to college, Tamayo embarked on a fitness and nutrition career, Lopez reportedly moved to Texas, and Ajar worked live events.

Prugo has found it harder to stay out of trouble. He was briefly returned to prison in 2014 for violating probation, and a year later he was paroled for harassing a Hollywood beautician. For him, escaping from the shadow of the Bling Ring has not been an easy task.

