Is Borsa Italiana open or closed tomorrow 31 December 2021? After-Hours Trading Hours

Here’s what the Borsa Italiana calendar provides for New Year’s Eve (New Year’s Eve). Focus on specs for the after-hours session

As always happens on the occasion of the days preceding holidays (recognized or conventional), attention returns to what the Borsa Italiana calendar provides for these occasions. Tomorrow 31 December is New Year’s Eve, the last day of the year. There is no red tick on the civil calendar and therefore tomorrow’s day is considered a working day like any other.

So far the official provisions. Conventionally, however, December 31st is considered almost a semi-public holiday and in fact many companies are closed and the one open either work with reduced personnel or are only active for half a day.

In this context, Will the Milan stock exchange be closed tomorrow 31 December 2021 or will it be open? As traders most loyal to investing in Italian equities will certainly know, Borsa Italiana does not always follow the rules of the traditional calendar. This means that there are some public holidays when the stock market is open and other non-holiday occasions when the stock market is closed.

December 31 has always been part of this second category. Tomorrow, in fact, Borsa Italiana will be closed for holidays. The day after January 1st (New Year’s Eve) is also considered a holiday on the Italian stock market. In 2022, however, the date coincides with a Saturday and therefore the problem does not arise even as the stock market is always closed on Saturdays.

Doing the math, therefore, today 30 December 2021 will be the last trading day of the year at Piazza Affari. The market will return to trading on Monday, January 3, 2022.

The fact that tomorrow 31 December 2021 Borsa Italiana is closed does not mean that it is not possible to trade online. It is true that Italian stocks are off-limits but it is always possible to speculate, for example, on forex or on raw materials starting from oil.

December 31, 2021: which exchanges are closed?

In addition to the Milan Stock Exchange, are there other financial centers that will be closed for holidays tomorrow 31 December 2021? Let’s say immediately that Borsa Italiana will not be the only one to close its doors. Also tomorrow the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Tokyo will also be closed.

On the other hand, an early closure is foreseen for the London, Hong Kong and Paris exchanges. The other exchanges will instead be open normally.

And the Trading After Hours?

As specified in the title, in this article we also refer to the after-hours trading session. Obviously tomorrow the after hours session will be closed as Piazza Affari is at rest. It will not be possible to trade after hours even next week.

The out-of-hours session will not be active even on the following days: Monday 3, Tuesday 4, Wednesday 5, Thursday 6 and Friday 7 January. The reopening of this segment will only take place on Monday 10 January 2021.

