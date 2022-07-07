Is Brad Pitt retiring from acting? This was what he said

Brad Pitt stated in an interview that he considers himself “in the last stretch” of his career, so it is possible that in the near future the American actor will stop appearing on screens.

During an interview for GQ magazine, he was asked about his retirement and he replied: “This last semester or quarter.”

Currently Brad Pitt is scheduling acting jobs for 2022. For August he expects the premiere of Bullet Trainan action film from Sony Pictures and Columbia Pictures in which he will star alongside Bad Bunny, Joey King and Sandra Bullock.

Also in December will be released Babylonan American period drama film in which he will star opposite Margot Robbie.

Brad Pitt as film producer

Possibly after his retirement Brad Pitt will continue to be linked to the seventh art since in recent years he has moved further and further away from the roles on the big screen and has dedicated himself to producing films.

The actor is the current CEO of Plan B Entertainment, a production company that has directed films such as Moonlight, Minari and they are the face behind the father of the bride, movie released on HBO Max.

This year Plan B Entertainment has in its hands the production of Blondea Netflix film about Marilyn Monroe that will star Ana de Armas.

They are also producing Women Talking, a film based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews.

Main news source: USA Today.






