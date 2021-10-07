News

Is Brazil also thinking of making bitcoin a legal tender?

If bitcoin became legal tender even in a huge country like Brazil, it would be a huge historical event. In recent days there has been a lot of talk about this thing, linking two news items that are not connected at all: the presentation of a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies and the declaration of the deputy who presented the bill regarding the desire for cryptocurrencies to be legal tender in the country.

Unfortunately, however, this second point is currently only a personal idea of ​​the deputy Aureo Ribeiro, and is not present in the bill just presented, which only wants to regulate exchanges. In a post on Twitter, the Brazilian journalist Saori Honorato has already made things clear by explicitly explaining that “the bill makes no mention of the fact that bitcoin becomes legal tender in Brazil. This bill has been in development since 2015 and giving bitcoin the status of “legal tender” is something that has never even been considered in Brazil.

The recent statement by MP Aureo Ribeiro, author of the bill, in which he says that Brazilians will soon be able to pay at McDonald’s and buy homes via bitcoin is therefore nothing more than a personal opinion.

Last week, the bill was approved by a special commission of the Chamber of Deputies and is now moving to the plenary of the House. If approved by the deputies, it advances to the Senate to be discussed once again and, if approved, it will be submitted to the President for signature. There is nothing else on the table at the moment, therefore, but this does not mean that other nations may soon decide to follow El Salvador’s example, even if it may not be Brazil.

