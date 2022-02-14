is breaking with United. New turnaround

Nerves tense at Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo dry from six games, break with the locker room and the former Juventus under accusation

Hard times at Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese champion hasn’t scored in six games, with the ‘Red Devils’ slipping out of the Champions League zone in the league.

the relationship between the former Portuguese champion and Rangnick it would be at an all-time low, with the newspaper ‘AS’ talking about a fracture between the two and with the changing room in revolt against the German coach. Rangnick was unable to make a turn after the change on the bench and the dismissal of Solskjaerwith United players who are unable to assimilate the dictates (defined too obsolete) of the manager.

An incandescent situation as regards the relationship, especially with CR7, with Rangnick’s latest statements (“We must certainly score more”) that sound like a dig at the five-time Golden Ball, now tired of skirmishes with the German. However, the marriage between Ronaldo and Manchester United does not seem to be in question, with the Lusitanian who would like to continue the encore adventure at Old Trafford also next season.

Despite the rumors about the Paris Saint-Germain, CR7 at the moment is still seen with the ‘Red Devils’ shirt for the future. PSG in fact would not have concretely probed the track that leads to Ronaldo as ‘AS’ adds, with the ’85 class who would therefore push for a new turnaround on the bench and the dismissal of Rangnick. Even a large part of the locker room would be on Ronaldo’s side ‘against’ the German coach who, if he does not turn around and hit the Champions League qualification, could define himself at the end of his adventure at Manchester United after just seven months.