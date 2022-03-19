Is brisk walking really good? Here is the truth

It is also called power walking or a more energetic walk. Let’s try to understand what it is.

To walk it is something that all of us have in common, but if we carry out the activity at a higher level sporty certainly our body benefits enormously. The terms fitwalking or power walking they are used precisely to indicate a longer walk energetic.

If we practice more steps per minute the level of body mass and the levels ofinsulin take advantage of it. The energetic walks they therefore help to burn more calories but we can also practice a more peaceful walk.

When you practice the power walking Even the arm move at an angle of 90 degrees to allow the momentum of the body. It is essential to place the plant well feet to the ground from heel to toe. In this way both the heart that all the body are in business.

The heart and body benefits of walking traditionally and more vigorously

Depending on time that we have available we can opt whether to practice a walk more fast and then the power walking or decide to do one traditional walk.

In the first case we will burn more calories in less time. In the second case, however, being the slowest walk we will use more time in burning. In both cases the heart is in business.

When we are in the initial phase training is preferable to do one traditional walk avoiding physical fatigue but certainly improving the body resistance. Gradually you can increase the speed walking and increasing the benefits of walking.

The power walking being faster allows the heart to work harder and therefore is a cure-all for the cardiovascular system. The muscles of the calf and those hamstringsthe abductors ofhip ei quadriceps they are involved in both types of walks.

What guarantees the power walking in addition to traditional walking is the strengthening of the upper part of the backthe shoulders ei buttocks since even the arm they move during the walk. In this way both theequilibrium that the stability of the physical benefit.

THE muscles they come out noticeably toned up during the most energetic walk. There traditional walk focuses more on the bottom of the body.

– Walking is the best possible exercise. Get used to walking very far. (Thomas Jefferson)