Is Britney Spears’ Husband Seeking Divorce?

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from the superstar after 14 months of marriage, a person familiar with the filing said Wednesday night.

The person, who is close to Asgari but was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter, confirmed that the process had begun on Wednesday, hours after being published by various outlets including TMZ and People magazine. After that the couple had separated.

A rep for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Court records from Los Angeles and Ventura counties did not show where the case was filed.

Spears married Asghari on June 9, 2022, at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, in front of a group of guests that included Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Madonna. The ceremony was considered a milestone in his newly recovered life following the dissolution of judicial guardianship six months earlier, which had controlled his personal affairs and finances for more than 13 years.

The pop superstar met Asghari and their relationship with the model and actor began when she starred in the video for his song “Slumber Party” in 2016.

Spears cited her desire to marry Asghari as one of the reasons she wanted to end restrictive guardianship, which she claimed was preventing her from doing so. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 when it became clear that the guardianship would end, which happened in November.

Spears said in May 2022 that she and Asghari had lost a child shortly after becoming pregnant about a month before their wedding.

The reports of the couple’s fight had surfaced in the recent months.

Their marriage is the first for 29-year-old Asgari and the third for the 41-year-old singer. In 2004 she was married for less than three days to Jason Alexander, a childhood friend who tried to ruin her marriage to Asgari and was later convicted of rape, trespassing and assault.

Also in 2004 she married dancer Kevin Federline. Their three-year marriage would come at a time of intense media scrutiny and increasing mental health problems for Spears. Federline Spears is the father of two teenage children and has custody of the children.

Spears was placed under the care of her father in 2008. Initially doing well with the arrangements, he continued to release records, make videos and perform live, including a major concert in Las Vegas. But as she appeared less in public, fans began demanding she end the deal, using the hashtag #FreeBritney, which eventually grew into a huge movement.

Since the guardianship ended, Spears has released music, including a collaboration with Elton John in 2022, but has not performed live in years or announced plans to do so.

Her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” will be published in October.