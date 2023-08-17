Entertainment

Is Britney Spears’ Husband Seeking Divorce?

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 29 2 minutes read

angel –

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from the superstar after 14 months of marriage, a person familiar with the filing said Wednesday night.

The person, who is close to Asgari but was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter, confirmed that the process had begun on Wednesday, hours after being published by various outlets including TMZ and People magazine. After that the couple had separated.

A rep for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Court records from Los Angeles and Ventura counties did not show where the case was filed.

Spears married Asghari on June 9, 2022, at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, in front of a group of guests that included Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Madonna. The ceremony was considered a milestone in his newly recovered life following the dissolution of judicial guardianship six months earlier, which had controlled his personal affairs and finances for more than 13 years.

The pop superstar met Asghari and their relationship with the model and actor began when she starred in the video for his song “Slumber Party” in 2016.

Spears cited her desire to marry Asghari as one of the reasons she wanted to end restrictive guardianship, which she claimed was preventing her from doing so. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 when it became clear that the guardianship would end, which happened in November.

Spears said in May 2022 that she and Asghari had lost a child shortly after becoming pregnant about a month before their wedding.

The reports of the couple’s fight had surfaced in the recent months.

Their marriage is the first for 29-year-old Asgari and the third for the 41-year-old singer. In 2004 she was married for less than three days to Jason Alexander, a childhood friend who tried to ruin her marriage to Asgari and was later convicted of rape, trespassing and assault.

Also in 2004 she married dancer Kevin Federline. Their three-year marriage would come at a time of intense media scrutiny and increasing mental health problems for Spears. Federline Spears is the father of two teenage children and has custody of the children.

Spears was placed under the care of her father in 2008. Initially doing well with the arrangements, he continued to release records, make videos and perform live, including a major concert in Las Vegas. But as she appeared less in public, fans began demanding she end the deal, using the hashtag #FreeBritney, which eventually grew into a huge movement.

Since the guardianship ended, Spears has released music, including a collaboration with Elton John in 2022, but has not performed live in years or announced plans to do so.

Her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” will be published in October.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 29 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Korean Clothing Brands Approved By K-Pop Idols

January 7, 2023

Britney Spears was caught in a restaurant while presenting a supposed mental collapse | News from Mexico

January 15, 2023

AI imagines Peach in a live-action Super Mario Bros.

June 25, 2023

Fashion declares 2023 as the year of jeans and so you can adapt ‘total denim’ to your personal style | Fashion | Magazine

January 8, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button